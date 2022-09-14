Former YouTuber LeafyIsHere explains why he was arrested

Former Twitch streamer and YouTuber Calvin "LeafyIsHere" took to his Instagram Stories on September 12 to reveal how he was incarcerated after getting pulled over by police.

With both his Twitch and YouTube channels suspended, Calvin has been most active on his Instagram handle, where he recently shared multiple stories detailing his ordeal with the cops.

Before his permanent ban on YouTube, Calvin used to be among the most recognizable names on the platform. His account was permanently suspended after he returned from a short hiatus to make deriding videos on various streamers, including Imane "Pokimane".

pokimane 🤍 @pokimanelol @Slasher i know i'm going to get asked this, so i'd like to clarify i had nothing to do with leafy's ban. @Slasher i know i'm going to get asked this, so i'd like to clarify i had nothing to do with leafy's ban.

LeafyIsHere reveals that he had to stay in jail

Recounting his entire journey, the 27-year-old social media influencer revealed that a police car had pulled him over while driving. He mentioned that the authorities arrested him for not paying for a speeding ticket and stated that his car was also "towed" away from the scene.

Describing his experience being locked up in a cell, Calvin said:

“No, I didn't drop the soap or any gay sh*t like that. I didn’t pay one speeding ticket, next thing you know, ‘put your hands behind your back,’ cops feeling my n*ts and sh*t.”

He continued:

“Had to spend a few days there. Not a fun experience, wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

Interested readers can check out the video for the Insta story here.

He later posted a final story stating that he has no plans to return to jail, suggesting that his experience was a sour and scary one. He exclaimed:

"And no, I won't be going back thanks for watching my sh*t drunk gn"

After being released from jail, LeafyIsHere shared a picture of the police premises, hinting at his apparent acquittance. Captioning the picture, the former streamer wrote:

"IM FREE LM*AO"

Calvin's Instagram post has since received well over 16K likes and over 420 comments from fans and viewers. He also recently hit the 100K followers mark on the Meta website. In his other posts, he revealed that he got his car back.

Fans react to LeafyIsHere's Instagram posts

Fans have taken it as an opportunity to spam troll comments on the controversial social media influencer. Those who missed out on his explanatory stories started speculating on the reasons behind his incarceration. Here are some of the comments on Leafy's post:

Fans react to Leafy's post (Image via leafyislucky/Instagram)

Aside from Pokimane, the 27-year-old content creator made videos mocking multiple social media influencers on his channel post-hiatus, such as KEEMSTAR and H3H3. LeafyIsHere's YouTube account was suspended on August 21, 2020, for violating multiple terms of service. He briefly reappeared on the red platform in January 2022 but was again removed for TOS violations.

