Fortnite announces Ghost Rider Cup

Fortnite has brought in another Marvel hero to even the odds against Galactus. Johnny Blaze, known as the Ghost Rider, will be the focus of a new Fortnite Cup and an unlockable skin.

Ghost Rider's addition to Fortnite was teased as part of the Marvel Knockout Super Series. That tease has finally come to fruition.

Fortnite Ghost Rider Cup

The Ghost Rider Cup will work similarly to the previous Daredevil Cup in Fortnite. The competition will host a team of trios and feature the Marvel Knockout LTM. As before, players can go to the Compete Tab in the Fortnite game lobby. It will go live on 4th November, 2020.

Teams must be pre-made as there is no 'Fill' option. And participating Fortnite players must reach account level 30 and have 2-Factor Authentication enabled.

→ Lifetime account level 30 or higher

→ Account must have 2FA on

Reminder: Any player who participates in all four cups will unlock the free Nexus War Glider for participating in the full series! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 2, 2020

The Daredevil Cup rewarded top teams with the Daredevil skin before its release in the Fortnite item shop. The Ghost Rider Cup is the same. Top teams will unlock the Ghost Rider Outfit and Back Bling before it is available for purchase to other players. Competing in all of these Marvel-themed Cups will earn players a special Nexus Glider.

The Marvel Knockout Super Series will continue on 11th November, 18th November, and 21st November. The first two will be a Mystery Marvel Hero/Villain Cup for Duos teams. The third will be the $1 million Super Cup, also for Duos teams.

Who is Ghost Rider?

Image Credits: Marvel Comics

Ghost Rider is the name of many notable antiheroes in Marvel Comics. The most popular is the first, Johnny Blaze. Ghost Rider debuted in August 1972 and received his own comic series just one a later, in 1973.

Johnny Blaze is a motorcycle-riding stuntman who sold his soul to Satan to save his father's life. This deal saw Ghost Rider do Satan's bidding by delivering him souls.

When evil was nearby, Johnny's body would be consumed by hellfire and turn into a skeleton. His skull would then be engulfed in flames. It was in this Ghost Rider form that he would defeat the evil that was nearby, whoever that may have been, and give the soul of the evildoer to Satan. After a while, Satan was revealed to be Marvel villain Mephisto.

It will be interesting to see if Ghost Rider receives any special abilities added to the game. As well, with plenty of time left before Season 5, Fortnite could easily add his nemesis Mephisto to the game.

The Marvel crossover with Fortnite is still going strong, and there are sure to be more surprises as the other cups are announced.