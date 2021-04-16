Fortnite balance changes April 15th: Weapon balances, crafting system, and more details

It seems that some Fortnite balance changes are on the way.

News has hit Twitter that some new Fortnite balance changes have arrived in the form of in-game alterations. The changes touch on several different subjects in Fortnite. Some include weapon accuracy, damage, fire rates, floor loot, and overall spawn location rates as well.

With that in mind, the Fortnite balance changes are listed below, and some of them seem like they can bring promising gameplay experiences.

New Fortnite Balance Changes

Fortnite Status on Twitter revealed the new changes players will be getting. Their initial tweet mentioned several changes, including more Doubled Crafting parts in floor loot stacks, Makeshift AR and Revolver accuracy changes, and Bow headshot damage and arrow speed changes. It gives players some nice changes in terms of the accuracy of certain weapons, and overall, some much-needed improved damage rates.

New balance changes have arrived! Improving:



⬆️ Doubled Crafting Parts in floor loot stacks

⬆️ Makeshift AR & Revolver accuracy

⬆️ Bow headshot dmg and arrow speed

⬆️ Recycler junk bomb speed

⬆️ Primal Pistol dmg and fire rate

The Fortnite balance changes also include changes to the Recycler junk bomb speed, Primal Pistol damage, and fire rate, as well as overall stats for all SMGs. Several users replied to Fortnite Status with a positive view, and many seemed like they had been waiting for this patch.

Of course, there are a small handful of pro Fortnite players that are complaining about the patch. A lot of them seem to have noticed that some makeshift weapons have extremely horrible accuracy and are just downright bad to play with.

Aside from that, it seems this time around, many people are happy about the new variety and overall changes coming to the in-game experience.

Balance changes, to be fair, are necessary in any game, as it helps keep the gameplay fresh to a certain extent. Rather than going an entire season with the same functional meta, this patch could prompt a slight change in the way players appraoch the game in the weeks and months to come.