Fortnite becomes 5th 'most tweeted' game globally, Animal Crossing takes top spot

Around a week or so ago, we talked about Fortnite’s net worth, which is estimated to be more than $2 billion. As of May, the game has a user base of more than 350 million, despite the drop in interest over the last year.

Of course, there are quite a few reasons behind the recent stagnation. Notable content creators such as SypherPK and Ninja have spoken at length about the game’s issues. Problems such as laggy servers and lack of new content have also been noted. More recently, individual content creators have even accused Epic Games of releasing ‘clickbait updates’!

Image Credits: svg.com

With Fortnite’s massive user base, quite a few of these complaints get expressed on Twitter. More recently, with the addition of features such as cars and exciting new skins, there has been a general increase in the number of Fortnite fans who take to Twitter to voice their opinions.

And now, it has emerged that Fortnite is currently the fifth most-tweeted-about game in the world!

Fortnite becomes the fifth most tweeted game in the world

As it turns out, the first half of 2020 saw more than 1 billion tweets about gaming. According to Twitter.com, this represents a 71% increase in the volume of conversations, and a 46% increase in the number of unique authors.

Image Credits: blog.twitter.com

Further, it appears as though gaming is most prevalent in Japan, with the country registering the most tweets about this industry in the first half of 2020. The United States follows close behind in second.

Image Credits: blog.twitter.com

Fortnite has also climbed up to the fifth spot in the list of most-tweeted-about games in the world. As you can see in the picture below, the game is the highest-ranked battle royale title in the listing, with Animal Crossing taking first spot. Other games in the list are Knives Out (6th), Apex Legends (7th), and PUBG (10th).

Image Credits: blog.twitter.com

Finally, Fortnite is also seventh on the list of the “most followed gaming topics”, with only two games ahead in the list, Animal Crossing and Call of Duty. You can see the ranking in the picture below.