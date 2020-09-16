Fortnite: North America West Dreamhack Finals results and leaderboards

The Fortnite North America West Dreamhack tournament has recently concluded and the winner has been identified. With the information we gained, we can see who were the best of the best, and how they achieved their wins, though we won’t be able to see how they stack up to the North America East or European players until their conclusions later on.

See the results here.

Fortnite Dreamhack Tournament

As previously mentioned, the Fortnite Dreamhack tournaments place a higher weight on eliminations than other Fortnite tournaments, giving players who can score lots of eliminations a boost in their rankings compared to players who employ a more defensive strategy.

Despite this, the high skill of the players involved means that they were not easy to eliminate decisively, and the average eliminations among the top players ended up being fairly low, as is typical. You will almost never see a high level competitive Fortnite event result in one player going on a rampage and earning over ten eliminations in a single game, let alone across multiple games.

Fortnite Dreamhack Tournament Results - Eliminations

The most elimination heavy player in this Fortnite tournament earned an average of 3.33 eliminations across six official games was the second place winner, 5G Nach, who took home $2,000 for their trouble. Nach is also the only player in the top 10 to have a win under their belt, suggesting that game wins were not a strong indicator of tournament performance.

Among those same top 10 Fortnite players, the average eliminations averaged out to 2.266, likely a testament to these player’s ability to defend themselves across the board.

Fortnite Dreamhack Tournament Results - Placement

The player with the most consistently high placement throughout the tournament was the first place winner, Alliege, who placed in the top 14.5 spots on average. Although they never managed a first place win in any of them, Alliege’s high placement and above average eliminations managed to put them into the number one spot, a full 18 points higher than Nach.

As a result, Alliege was able to take home $4,000 for playing Fortnite for a weekend.

Congratulations to Alliege, Nach, and all the other players who made it to the Grand Finals.