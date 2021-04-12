Fortnite Season 6: Top 10 hidden secrets that players don’t know about

Fortnite is still surprising players as Season 6 goes on.

Like any new season, Fortnite has its fair share of glitches and hidden secrets for in-game use in the current season. Some give players advantages, while others are just cool to know and sometimes involve the continuous lore of Fortnite.

Below is a look at the top 10 hidden secrets that some players still don't know about.

Top 10 Hidden Fortnite Secrets

#10 – Fortifying Island

(Image via Epic Games)

Many players are still only now learning that the island is barricading itself. Many speculations lead to believe that the fortification is for a coming “Primal War”, keeping the Primal areas of the island out of the Mechanical areas of the island.

#9 – Spire Tower Noise

(Image via Twitter)

Advertisement

The Spire itself is now reacting with a new sound. When the Retail Row barricades went up not too long ago, the Spire began making an eerie sound whenever players were near its top. Plus, it is now glowing more and more as the days go by.

#8 – NPC 17

(Image via Twitter)

A lot of players have been trying to complete the NPC collection, but cannot as NPC 17 is still not here. It is none other than Sparkplug, who will either be in Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods, or the Power Dam. The location is not yet confirmed, but reports are that players will be able to upgrade guns directly with Sparkplug and gather Mechanical Parts.

Fortnite Added the First NPC to Battle Labs "Webster" now add them all please! pic.twitter.com/oZg0DPxyun — 𝐏 𝐎 𝐒 𝐓 𝐁 𝐎 𝐗 𝐏 𝐀 𝐓 (@postboxpat) April 4, 2021

#7 – New Crafting

Advertisement

(Image via Twitter)

Depending on the new update, there will be three new ways to craft bows. The first requires a Drift Hop Flopper and a Mechanical Bow that turn into a Shockwave Bow. The next requires a Molten Spicy Fish and a Primal Bow, for the Flaming Bows. While the last one is another Flaming Bow but is crafted by having two Peppers and one Primal Bow.

#6 – Reboot a Friend

(Image via Epic Games)

Many players think that to obtain the Reboot a Friend reward, players must play with people who have not played Fortnite in a long time. This is false, as long as players play with others, the rewards will be tracked and obtainable.

#5 – Midas Gold Touch

(Image via Twitter)

Advertisement

Players know that Midas’ gold touch turns everything to gold that's already in their inventory. Unfortunately, this doesn't work with new items in Fortnite Season 6, but it does turn the Spire Jump Boots gold. It’s the only new item that turns gold with Midas.

#4 – NPCs Fighting Spire Guardians

(Image via Twitter)

Players may not know, but if they hire an NPC bodyguard in Fortnite, they will fight against the Spire Guardians. It’s actually really helpful if players want to grab some loot from the Spire Guardians. Though it isn’t always ideal to do, as it may take some time, it can help players grab some cool gear without wasting ammo.

#3 – Egg Launcher Rocket Ride

(Image via Twitter)

Players were uncertain whether or not they could rocket ride the Egg Launcher like other RPGs. Well, it turns out players definitely can. Treating the Egg Launcher like any other Fortnite RPG allows for players to ride the eggs that shoot out.

Happy Easter everyone! Enjoy this clip of me getting a kill with the Egg Launcher. @FortniteGame #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/gIrUi16Ag3 — Typoh (@typoh_gaming) April 4, 2021

#2 – Hiding in Bushes

Advertisement

(Image via Twitter)

When players jump into a bush in Fortnite, they will find that they can hide from NPC’s such as the Spire Guardians. The Spire Guardian will immediately forget where players go when hiding and move on. However, hiding in bushes does not protect players from Raptors or other wildlife.

#1 – Shockwave Bow vs Glider

(Image via Twitter)

If an enemy player is coming around on a glider, it's possible to shoot them with a Shockwave Bow and throw them off guard in Fortnite. The hit will stop their glider and drop them completely into the floor. It essentially redeploys them high above without the glider and stops them mid-flight.