Fousey says he takes steroids to maintain physique as a joke while answering a fan

Controversial streamer Yousef "Fousey" who recently joined Kick after receiving back-to-back bans on Twitch, was captured joking about taking multiple anabolic steroids to maintain his physique. The YouTuber has been embroiled in a lot of controversies recently and even went viral after getting kicked out of a bar for fighting with a bouncer.

Yousef has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons while doing a subathon on Twitch when he first went viral for saying the n-word on stream. While he didn't get a lot of backlash due to the prompt apology, only a few days later, he broke down on stream crying after viewers called him out for allegedly taking advantage of a drunk woman in an airport. His subsequent feud with Keemstar probably led to a second ban from Twitch, after which he signed with Kick and has been streaming there.

In a recent IRL stream, he was asked by a fan about the secret to having good physical fitness. The streamer appeared to have jokingly admitted to taking a steroid called Trenbolone to do it.

"Go take steroids at home": Clip of Fousey shooing away fan gains traction on social media

As mentioned before, Fousey has been having a highly eventful last few weeks with controversies and scandals. Known for maintaining a good physique, a fan trying to banter with the IRL streamer came up to him on a recent stream and asked about it:

"One question for you. How do you keep the physique? Give me an answer."

Clearly joking, the contentious streamer told him that the secret was a couple of drugs and listed them in a faux-serious voice:

"A lot of Anavar, Clenbutarol and Trenbolone."

All of the drugs Fousey listed are used by bodybuilders, and non-steroid users usually frown upon those who do. In a subsequent broadcast where he was co-streaming with people such as Nadia, he had a run-in with a belligerent fan and told him off for bringing up steroids, saying:

"No, I'm not going to come back. I'm not going to come back. You keep walking, have a good night. God bless you, go take steroids at home! God bless you."

Social media reactions

Part of the above clip of Fousey jokingly talking about taking steroids was posted on r/LivestreamFail, and many pointed out that his confessions were not serious. Some were of the opinion that the streamer does take them, comparing it to xQc taking Adderall. One even blamed Yousef's recent manic behavior on the drugs.

For those out of the loop, Fousey has addressed his recent outbursts on stream and claimed he was suffering from mental instability. Here's more information about his apology after getting backlash from the incident with a drunk lady at an airport.