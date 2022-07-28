Free Fire MAX Elite Pass offer event for Indian players: All you need to know

Elite Pass is one of the cheaper ways to obtain accessories in Free Fire MAX. Once players buy an Elite Pass or an Elite Bundle, they get access to acquire rewards based on the number of badges they have obtained by completing missions.

Since Elite Pass Season 50 is only valid for a few more days before the new season’s pass rolls out on 1 August 2022, Free Fire MAX is offering the current pass at a discounted rate. Players can obtain it via the new event called “Elite Pass Offer,” which commenced on 27 July 2022.

Free Fire MAX: Elite Pass Offer

There are a total of four types of items that the Elite Pass Offer offers (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers have three more days to take part in the Elite Pass Offer as it will conclude on 31 July 2022. Aside from the discounted pass, the event also offers the following items:

Three Gold Royale Vouchers (expires on 31 August 2022)

Two Bonfires

Four Pet Foods

Similar to Luck Royale, mobile gamers will have to tap on a spin to get assigned one item at random. Each spin is worth diamonds (in-game currency) that increase in value based on the number of spins. Details regarding the price of each spin are given below:

First spin is worth 9 diamonds

Second spin is worth 29 diamonds

Third spin is worth 69 diamonds

Fourth spin is worth 149 diamonds

Note: Players can be assured that the Elite Pass can only be obtained on the last spin.

In-game items that players can gain by obtaining the Elite Pass Season 50 (Image via Garena)

Here are the in-game accessories that players can get (if they have sufficient badges) once they purchase the Elite Pass Season 50:

Pickup Truck – Apocalyptic Swarm at 0 badge

Terror Wasp Avatar at ten badges

Yellow Stripeline Jacket at 15 badges

Bumble Conquer Banner at 30 badges

Cyborg Piercer Bundle at 50 badges

Bumble Slicer at 80 badges

Apocalyptic Swarm Skyboard at 100 badges

Terror Wasp Banner at 115 badges

PARAFAL – Bumble Attack at 125 badges

Bumble Conquer Avatar at 135 badges

Wasp Danger Loot Box at 150 badges

Grenade – Apocalyptic Swarm at 200 badges

Cyberoid Stinger Bundle at 225 badges

How to get the Elite Pass at a massive discount?

A random discount will be applied to the Season 50 Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire MAX and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Then, they will have to head over to the Events tab and select the Elite Pass Offer option.

Step 3: They will have to tap on “Go To.”

Step 4: Once they carry out the above steps, a random discount will be assigned to the price of the Elite Pass, after which players will have to tap on Enter.

Step 5: Users will then have to spend to spin and obtain rewards.

