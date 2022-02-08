From ‘biased’ to ‘incompetent’: Jessica Blevins is handed tormenting labels as she plans to steps down as Ninja’s manager

A recent interview by Jessica Blevins revealed she will step down as Ninja’s manager in the future, which led to an overflow of hate for the wife of Ninja via social media. The announcement also came after alleged legal action was threatened against Pokimane.
While the content creator said she’s not going anywhere yet, it has certainly led to an overwhelming response across social media.
Jessica Blevins talks about stepping down as Ninja’s manager
The recent drama between Pokimane and JiDion ultimately led to Jessica Blevins allegedly threatening a lawsuit against Pokimane. There was a great deal of backlash aimed at Jessica and Ninja as a result of the litigation threat, and it’s presently speculated that this led to Jessica making her announcement.
In a recent interview with Sportify It, the content creator revealed she has her own PR team and has been working on her own brand, much as she did with Ninja. It could be incredibly difficult to focus on two brands at the same time, it was suggested that the streamer is going to be stepping down at some time.
There were, of course, some that were excited about Jessica Blevins' future endeavors.
Not everyone else was so kind, and there was an overflow of hate thrown at the wife of Ninja, as she revealed that she was going to be stepping down.
Jessica Blevins called 'incompetent' and worse via social media
The response on Twitter was pretty mixed, but for every tweet of support, there were quite a few that did not have kind things to say about the current manager of Tyler Blevins. In particular, it was implied that Jessica was not competent as a manager, and according to them, hopefully, the next one would be.
Some were less negative, simply suggesting that it’s not a good idea to mix family and business, and that someone not being emotionally attached will benefit Ninja more.
Twitter users also suggested that there are significant negatives when a wife is also a manager of the husband.
Some were just purely hateful towards the streamer.
Others simply hope for the streamer to have a career now, now that Jessica is stepping down.
Several thought that Jessica Blevins was doing a terrible job and that Ninja’s name only showed up in media when it was gossip, or something negative, instead of positive news.
There were also comments that suggested Jessica was dragging her husband down instead of helping him grow.
The recent lawsuit drama was also repeatedly brought up by Twitter users to highlight how they felt about Jessica as a manager and all of the recent drama.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
While not all of the responses on social media were negative, the Ninja's received a mountain of hate tweets when she made the announcement. It remains to be seen how long she will continue managing the streamer, and how she will remain associated with his brand after her official departure.