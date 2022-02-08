From ‘biased’ to ‘incompetent’: Jessica Blevins is handed tormenting labels as she plans to steps down as Ninja’s manager

A recent interview by Jessica Blevins revealed she will step down as Ninja’s manager in the future, which led to an overflow of hate for the wife of Ninja via social media. The announcement also came after alleged legal action was threatened against Pokimane.

While the content creator said she’s not going anywhere yet, it has certainly led to an overwhelming response across social media.

Jessica Blevins @JessicaBlevins A lot of articles are speculating after my recent interview. I’ll eventually step down as manager for @Ninja so he gets full focus and time like I’ve been giving. BUT, I’m still happily and successfully balancing managing him and myself. I’m not going anywhere yet :) A lot of articles are speculating after my recent interview. I’ll eventually step down as manager for @Ninja so he gets full focus and time like I’ve been giving. BUT, I’m still happily and successfully balancing managing him and myself. I’m not going anywhere yet :)

Jessica Blevins talks about stepping down as Ninja’s manager

The recent drama between Pokimane and JiDion ultimately led to Jessica Blevins allegedly threatening a lawsuit against Pokimane. There was a great deal of backlash aimed at Jessica and Ninja as a result of the litigation threat, and it’s presently speculated that this led to Jessica making her announcement.

In a recent interview with Sportify It, the content creator revealed she has her own PR team and has been working on her own brand, much as she did with Ninja. It could be incredibly difficult to focus on two brands at the same time, it was suggested that the streamer is going to be stepping down at some time.

There were, of course, some that were excited about Jessica Blevins' future endeavors.

Not everyone else was so kind, and there was an overflow of hate thrown at the wife of Ninja, as she revealed that she was going to be stepping down.

Jessica Blevins called 'incompetent' and worse via social media

The response on Twitter was pretty mixed, but for every tweet of support, there were quite a few that did not have kind things to say about the current manager of Tyler Blevins. In particular, it was implied that Jessica was not competent as a manager, and according to them, hopefully, the next one would be.

Some were less negative, simply suggesting that it’s not a good idea to mix family and business, and that someone not being emotionally attached will benefit Ninja more.

P Jiggles @Khirna @JessicaBlevins

Having someone removed from the emotional attachment felt by a romantic partnership will yield better results for both the Ninja Brand, and your marriage. @Ninja Mixing family and business is always a bad idea.Having someone removed from the emotional attachment felt by a romantic partnership will yield better results for both the Ninja Brand, and your marriage. @JessicaBlevins @Ninja Mixing family and business is always a bad idea. Having someone removed from the emotional attachment felt by a romantic partnership will yield better results for both the Ninja Brand, and your marriage.

Twitter users also suggested that there are significant negatives when a wife is also a manager of the husband.

Simon.B @SimonB15539408 @JessicaBlevins @Ninja As much as I think it’s cute I also think it’s a bad idea for your marriage. Having a manager at the end of the day is a work relationship and you need to be able to fire your manager without having to sleep on the couch for a month afterwards 🤣 @JessicaBlevins @Ninja As much as I think it’s cute I also think it’s a bad idea for your marriage. Having a manager at the end of the day is a work relationship and you need to be able to fire your manager without having to sleep on the couch for a month afterwards 🤣

Some were just purely hateful towards the streamer.

Jack @Throast__ @JessicaBlevins @Ninja lol no one likes you @JessicaBlevins especially not after that stupid text you wrote to pokimane. Please get off the internet. You don’t know how to use it properly or survive in the spotlight. Just stay in the shadows. People@care about ninja, no one cares about you @JessicaBlevins @Ninja lol no one likes you @JessicaBlevins especially not after that stupid text you wrote to pokimane. Please get off the internet. You don’t know how to use it properly or survive in the spotlight. Just stay in the shadows. People@care about ninja, no one cares about you

Others simply hope for the streamer to have a career now, now that Jessica is stepping down.

edwn @edwiin @JakeSucky maybe his career has a chance now @JakeSucky maybe his career has a chance now

Nicholas @MogZGG @JessicaBlevins @Ninja After the Pokimane situation and how you handled that..it would be for the best if you did step down...your decisions were clouded by your biased view. @JessicaBlevins @Ninja After the Pokimane situation and how you handled that..it would be for the best if you did step down...your decisions were clouded by your biased view.

Several thought that Jessica Blevins was doing a terrible job and that Ninja’s name only showed up in media when it was gossip, or something negative, instead of positive news.

Dante O’Connel @ConnelDante @JessicaBlevins

Ninja disappeared on the mídia, he just shows up when there’s a gossip or something bad under his name while still being one of the best players around twitch

Sorry to be straight but it’s a valid criticism @Ninja You doing a terrible jobNinja disappeared on the mídia, he just shows up when there’s a gossip or something bad under his name while still being one of the best players around twitchSorry to be straight but it’s a valid criticism @JessicaBlevins @Ninja You doing a terrible jobNinja disappeared on the mídia, he just shows up when there’s a gossip or something bad under his name while still being one of the best players around twitch Sorry to be straight but it’s a valid criticism

There were also comments that suggested Jessica was dragging her husband down instead of helping him grow.

The recent lawsuit drama was also repeatedly brought up by Twitter users to highlight how they felt about Jessica as a manager and all of the recent drama.

Sharkkman @TheSharkkman @JessicaBlevins @Ninja I’m sure you’re already getting your legal team on those articles threatening to sue them. @JessicaBlevins @Ninja I’m sure you’re already getting your legal team on those articles threatening to sue them.

Netcrawl @NetCrawI @JessicaBlevins



Do you stand by your 'leave Poki alone' tweet from years ago? @Ninja When are you going to apologize to @pokimanelol Do you stand by your 'leave Poki alone' tweet from years ago? @JessicaBlevins @Ninja When are you going to apologize to @pokimanelol ? Do you stand by your 'leave Poki alone' tweet from years ago?

While not all of the responses on social media were negative, the Ninja's received a mountain of hate tweets when she made the announcement. It remains to be seen how long she will continue managing the streamer, and how she will remain associated with his brand after her official departure.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan