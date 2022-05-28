G2 Esports vs T1 League of Legends MSI 2022 semi-finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second semi-final match at League of Legends MSI 2022 is among two of the world's biggest teams, G2 Esports and T1. It is an encounter fans have awaited for quite a long time, especially T1 fans.

This is because, back in 2019, G2 Esports defeated T1 in the semi-finals of this same tournament and won the event. Therefore, Faker and co have been waiting for revenge on G2 Esports.

As a result, the stakes of this game are pretty high as there are some personal agendas to be met apart from booking a finals spot. Obviously, G2 Esports will try its best to play a spoilsport.

Preview of G2 Esports vs T1 at League of Legends MSI 2022 semi-finals

Predictions

G2 Esports has had quite the tournament so far at League of Legends MSI 2022. The team remained undefeated throughout the group stages and in the first phase of games at the rumble stage.

However, a loss to PSG Talon sort of broke the team, leading to a string of defeats that destroyed everything G2 Esports was trying to build. It almost made qualification for the knockout stages a problem, though, eventually, things turned out for the best.

After the first loss to PSG Talon, the issue was that most teams figured G2 Esports out. The teams understood the play pattern that the LEC champions were trying to present and the sort of drafts that made them strong.

Thus, it will be interesting to witness if G2 Esports has adapted or if it is the same old story that almost ended the team's run at League of Legends MSI 2022.

T1, on the other hand, had a few poor showings at the rumble stage of this tournament. The team had ups and downs and a series of inconsistent performances. Gumayusi, in particular, was the one who struggled the most, and it seemed like he was having confidence issues.

This was something that no one expected from the same side that was supposed to run away with the tournament. As it stands out, the loss against Evil Geniuses was the one that woke T1 up.

After that game, the Korean champions demolished all competition and returned to form.

As for predictions, T1 is in much better shape and looks a lot more confident than G2 Esports. Thus, the former should grab an easy 3-0 victory in this match.

Head-to-head

T1 and G2 Esports have faced each other 11 times in professional League of Legends tournaments, with the former grabbing six wins and the latter five.

Previous results

Previously, T1 faced RNG at the League of Legends MSI 2022 and grabbed an easy victory.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, faced Evil Geniuses and grabbed a hard-fought victory.

MSI 2022 rosters

T1

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

G2 Esports

Top - Borkenblade

Jungle - Jankos

Mid - Caps

Bottom - Flakked

Support - Targamas

Livestream details

T1 vs G2 Esports will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and the LoL esports website on May 28 from 1.00 am PT/1.30 pm IST.

