G2 fails to qualify for League of Legends World Championship for the first time since 2015

For the previous 5 seasons, G2 has been one of the primary faces for the LEC in international invitational tournaments, mainly including the World Championship.

While G2 has never been able to grab the title of Champion in the League of Legends tournaments, they've made multiple top 4 placements, one of which where they battled a dominant SK Telecom T1 team to advance to the finals in 2019.

Multiple powerhouses rose out of the EU this year, but G2 isn't going to be one in 2021.

G2's loss burns away with their dominating performances in previous seasons

Unfortunately for G2 Esports, their loss today against Fnatic, another flagbearer for the EU and their primary rival, eliminated them from the 2021 World Tournament for good, with no chance of a Play-In spot.

They finished second overall in the LEC Summer Split and had set themselves up for a good run to reach at least the semi-finals.

"We aren’t the ones who have lost, we’re still fighting.

This is goodbye, read the words that I'm writing."



For the first time since joining the LEC, G2 Esports have failed to qualify for the World Championship, conceding the final spot to their rivals Fnatic. pic.twitter.com/n25z21DQz7 — Kevin Kim (@KevinKimLoL) August 22, 2021

Losing to MAD Lions in Round 1 of the LEC Summer Playoffs sent them down a treacherous road where they went into every series after with a win-or-go-home mindset. They dug themselves into a hole early on and weren't able to climb out.

Thousands of League of Legends fans and experts predicted G2 to return to the Worlds stage after they placed third in each of the last 3 seasons. G2 brought everyone back from their 2018-2020 run except for Luca "Perkz" Perkovic, who now plays for North America's Cloud 9 as their mid laner.

Bringing in Martin "Rekkles" Larsson to replace Perkz, who was largely responsible for their success in addition to Rasmus "Caps" Winther, was supposed to fill the void left behind and keep G2 in their glory for the road ahead.

Rekkles has been nominated for multiple MVP awards along with countless other achievements, like being the first LEC player to rack up 2,000 kills in professional matches. Many professional League of Legends players also refer to him as one of the best ADCs overall.

That's probably the end of G2's current dynasty. Instead of flaming the players, let's appreciate all that they've done for Europe in the past few years domestically and internationally #LEC — Empyre (@NaserAlNaqi) August 22, 2021

While it's debated whether the roster change is the reason why G2 didn't make it back to Worlds, Rekkles showed up to play for the entire season, becoming one of the most dominant players on his team.

Many believe that G2 held Rekkles bad in instances and that he was the only reason the team made it as far as they did.

G2 IS STILL PREVENTING REKKLES FROM WINNING — Bobby (@Digi7y) August 22, 2021

For the first time since the 2016 season, only one team of the Fnatic/G2 duo will make Worlds, falling in favor of Fnatic.

G2 will have a lot of ground to make up next year as they will try to repeat the success they've had in the past, but for the 2021 season, they'll have to sit out on the World Tournament, ending a hot streak that steadily inclined in this season's run.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021: All teams that have qualified so far for the event

Edited by R. Elahi