Garena Free Fire World Series 2021 beats PUBG Mobile Global Championship's peak viewership by 1.6 million

Garena's Free Fire and Tencent's PUBG Mobile are pioneers of the mobile gaming industry. It's no surprise that both games are among the top-ranked in downloads, revenues, and growth.

It was only a few months ago that PUBG Mobile esports reached a peak viewership record of 3.8 million during the finals of PUBG Mobile Global Championship season 0.

Following in its footsteps, Free Fire has now surpassed PUBG Mobile's peak viewership by 1.6 million viewers.

According to the popular esports statistics website Esports Charts, Free Fire World Series 2021 was viewed a staggering 5.4 million times at its peak.

As a result, Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore has become the most popular esports event of all time, beating League of Legends Worlds 2019, which peaked at 3.9 million viewers during the semifinals.

Credits: ESports Charts

Breaking down the numbers, FFWS 2021 had an average viewership of more than 2 million, dominated by Portuguese and Hindi language streams and accounting for 25.9 and 22.5% of the total hours watched, respectively.

Despite two major problems, i.e. no representation in the FFWS 2021 and incorrect time zone (the final was held almost at midnight), the Hindi broadcast set a record and was watched by 1.9 million peak viewers, which was a new record by peak viewers on a single broadcast. So far, the Hindi stream has garnered 58 million views on YouTube.

Esports charts also compared the FFWS 2021 to the previous edition of FFWS ( FFWS 2019 Rio) and found out this year’s hours watched increased by 143% and peak viewers by 168%.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

E pra quem tava off durante a Final do #FFWS, a Phoenix Force conquistou o título de Campeã Mundial de Free Fire! 🏆



O time Tailandês ficou com 4 dos 6 BOOYAH e cravou 113 pontos. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a00V1J8Xr9 — Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF (@FFesportsBR) May 31, 2021

Free Fire World Series 2021 was won by the Thai team Phoenix Force, who dominated the finals by winning four out of six rounds, beating fan-favourite LOUD and Fluxo by a great margin. The team was awarded $500k prize money out of the $2 million prize pool.