Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance time for India, USA, Indonesia and all regions (UTC+8 to all time zones)

The stagnant period of Genshin Impact is about to change as Travelers patiently wait for the latest patch update to be released. The latest patch 2.7 update will go live after the server maintenance, which is scheduled to happen before the launch.

Just like every other patch update, players can spend their Primogems on banners that will feature either new characters and weapons or reruns of older ones. Here is a quick rundown of the update and maintenance schedule:

Servers will go under maintenance on May 31, 2022 at 6.00 AM (UTC+8)

Servers will be down for five hours

Patch 2.7 update will go live on May 31, 2022 at 11.00 AM (UTC+8)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

Readers do not need to bother with any sort of time conversion as per their specific timezone. A universal countdown has been included here which will help Travelers keep track of when the patch update gets launched.

Genshin Impact: Patch 2.7 maintenance timing for all regions including India, USA, Indonesia, and more

Keep in mind that Travelers still have time to use the pre-installation function to decrease the installation time of the latest patch update. The download size of the package will range between 6-26 GB based on the platform players use.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Version 2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.View the full notice here >>> "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Version 2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ToGjwrClFa

Based on official announcements, Genshin Impact servers will go under maintenance on May 31, 2022 at 06.00 AM (UTC+8). The maintenance break is expected to go on for five hours, and the patch update will launch after that.

Players can refer to the above countdown which showcases the estimated time when the patch 2.7 update will go live in Genshin Impact. Keep in mind that there is always the possibility of the maintenance break finishing earlier or later than what was scheduled.

That being said, some players will prefer to learn the release time of the patch update in their respective time zones instead of following the countdown. Here is a list of all the relevant timezones players can refer to know when the Genshin Impact 2.7 patch update will go live:

AMERICAN TIMEZONES (30 May, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

EUROPEAN TIMEZONES (31 May, 2022)

Western European Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Eastern European Time: 6:00 AM

ASIAN TIMEZONES (31 May, 2022)

India Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Malaysia Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Phillippine Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Singapore Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korean Time: 12:00 PM

With the release of the patch 2.7 update, players are now one more patch closer to Sumeru and all the cannon content that awaits Traveler in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far