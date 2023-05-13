Genshin Impact, a blockbuster free-to-play RPG from developers HoYoverse, is due for a major version update. The much-awaited version 3.7 is preceded by the unique livestream program that features a detailed summary of the upcoming events. A recurring element in these live streams is the availability of freebies - including the much-coveted Primogem codes.

Developer HoYoverse has already released these codes to the public, which are free to redeem for all players until they expire later.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program livestream codes

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 5/13/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4).



A total of 3 unique livestream codes have been released, with varying rewards:

XT82F8JZS4TR : 100 primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

: 100 primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore. 2SRKFQ2YSMVV : 100 primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

: 100 primogems and 5 Hero's Wit. 5A92W9JZBLCH: 100 primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Each code can be redeemed once per account for 300 Primogems. These Primogems will surely be helpful for players trying to collect the new upcoming 4-star character, Kirara.

Additionally, it should be kept in mind that these codes will expire within 24 hours of release on May 14, 2023 - at approximately 9:00 AM (UTC-4). Eager players must redeem these codes as soon as possible or risk the chance of losing out on an easy 300 primogems.

How to redeem the Special Program codes in Genshin Impact

There are currently two ways to redeem codes in Genshin Impact: via the in-game menu or the official website.

Using the official website is pretty straightforward, and players need only log in to their account, making sure to select the correct server they are playing on. As mentioned earlier, the URL of the site is “genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift.” Paste the codes and hit the relevant button once per code.

The alternative method is to redeem the codes within the game after accessing the Paimon Menu. Open up the Settings page and head down to the Account section. Next, select Redeem Now and paste your codes into the dialog box that appears. Hit the Exchange button and repeat the process for each code.

The gifts will be delivered to your in-game mailbox, following which they can be claimed directly for immediate usage.

