Genshin Impact A Thousand Questions With Paimon (March 2022) answer sheet link and rewards

Travelers seeking help with the "A Thousand Questions With Paimon" event in Genshin Impact 2.5 are in the right place.

Some players would be here only for the answer sheet and already know how to participate in the event. In that case, here is a hyperlink to the answer sheet:

Otherwise, this article will focus on some basic information to help newcomers participate in the event and what the rewards are. The event only lasts from March 25, 2022, to March 27, 2022, so there isn't much time to reap its rewards. It's a daily event, so remember to participate in it tomorrow and the day after.

Note: Some answers are currently missing from the answer sheet and will be updated over time. It had nearly 500 answers by the time this article was written.

Genshin Impact guide: A Thousand Questions With Paimon (answer sheet and rewards)

This tweet contains a link to the "A Thousand Questions With Paimon" event. Once the player clicks on that hyperlink, they will need to log into their HoYoVerse account. Afterward, they will see a screen similar to what's shown below.

Travelers should see something like this on PC (Image via miHoYo)

Once the player is ready, they just have to click on "Begin Answering" to start. Some important things to note:

There is no time limit.

The questions are randomized.

The answers are written in either as True or False, or multiple choice.

There are ten questions to answer.

Whatever the player selects is automatically submitted as the answer.

If the player fails to get an answer correctly (such as by misclicking or it's not available on the answer sheet), they can always try again. However, trying again requires the player to:

Visit the official Genshin Impact Facebook page

Do two Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact

Afterward, they will get the same questions that they answered incorrectly. Genshin Impact players will still get rewards for answering them correctly.

A Thousand Questions With Paimon rewards

An example of the Mora reward if the player answered 8/10 correctly (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers who participate in this event will get 5,000 Mora for each question they answer correctly. That means they can earn anywhere between 0 to 50,000 Mora depending on their answers. Everything will automatically be mailed to the player once they finish the event, so Travelers need to pick up the rewards from the mail.

This mail will only be available for a week, so Genshin Impact players should pick it up as soon as possible. The in-game notification also notifies Travelers when the questions refresh every day (such as 4:00 PST).

A Thousand Questions With Paimon is a recurring event that comes and goes throughout the updates, so Travelers should get used to its format by now. Given that A Thousand Questions With Paimon lasts for three days, that means the total Mora reward would be 150,000 Mora.

150,000 Mora for a few minutes' work isn't a bad prize for Genshin Impact players.

