Genshin Impact Hu Tao birthday 2023: Mail, rewards, and more

Hu Tao's birthday is on July 15, 2023, and Genshin Impact players can get some free rewards with her mail today. Not only that, they can also expect plenty of official and fan art for this character to be released on this day. Some Travelers love to celebrate this occasion, so let's look at all the important information right away before diving into the fan-made content.

As long as players log in to Genshin Impact on July 15, 2023 (based on their server time), they will receive Hu Tao's birthday letter. It is not required to own the character to acquire her mail. A copy of the aforementioned letter will be provided in the next section of this article.

Genshin Impact's Hu Tao is having her birthday today: Mail, rewards, and other important details

This is the mail she gives you on July 15, 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

The gist of the above birthday mail states that Xiangling was teaching Hu Tao how to cook something "innovative." She then talks about how beautiful nature is, leading her to make a dish for the Traveler to enjoy. The rewards from this mail include:

5x Fowl

1x Ghostly March

5x Pine Wood

This letter would be the only way for players who don't own Hu Tao to receive the Ghostly March item. Anybody who owns the character can always have her cook some more. Ghostly March revives a fallen ally by 15% of their Max HP + 550 HP.

Fowl is an ingredient used in some recipes, while Pine Wood can be utilized to create several Furnishings for a player's Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact.

When is Hu Tao's birthday in Genshin Impact?

This was part of her 2022 birthday art (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao's day of birth is July 15. Every year on this date, players will receive a letter from her talking about something random alongside some rewards that always feature Ghostly March and other minor items. Travelers can always revisit these letters under Gift Mail Box (provided they unlocked them in the first place).

There is no big in-game event for these types of special days, but players still celebrate them with a ton of fan art and other posts, as evident below.

Fanart and other celebrations

The above tweet is merely a combination of several old Hu Tao photos thrown together to celebrate this fun little day. She's one of the most popular characters, so much so that her rerun alongside Yelan was the most successful banner in the Chinese iOS market to date.

It's worth sharing some interesting and popular fan art tied to this Genshin Impact character from July 15, 2023. Travelers should know that it was July 15, 2023, on the eastern side of the world, when this article was written. Hence, anybody from the Americas who would be confused about the dates should know that.

Several fanart pieces got thousands of likes, despite only being up for a few hours. Not to mention, it was still June 14 in several parts of the world. Several more cool fanart creations will pop up in the upcoming hours, so fans of this character may wish to check out social media sites to see much more art of her.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : Do you like Hu Tao more than every other character in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes