Genshin Impact Kazuha birthday 2023: Message, gifts, official event arts and more

Kaedehara Kazuha was born on October 29, meaning Genshin Impact players who log in on that day can get his birthday letter. The details of this mail and its gifts will be described below, along with some official artwork. Note that you simply need to log in on the day to receive it. That date is based on your server time, meaning players on the Asian server will get it before the Europeans and Americans.

Players do not need to own Kaedehara Kazuha to get his birthday letter. All that is required is that you log in on October 29, 2023. It is worth mentioning that some artwork will be released on this day pertaining to this character. Anybody interested in fanart should know that today is the perfect day to look for this character on Twitter and other social media.

Genshin Impact Kazuha birthday mail and gifts for 2023

This is his letter for 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha's letter talks about the weather and how he's still following Captain Beidou around. He also talks about adventuring, even stating that the Traveler can always feel free to retell their stories to him if they meet again. Remember, this letter can always be revisited in the Gift Mail Box in case the player wishes to go over it again in the future.

This flavor text is fine for those who enjoy it. Some players might be more interested in the free rewards, so here they are:

10x Romaritime Flower

1x All-Weather Beauty

As of right now, Romaritime Flowers have limited usage in Genshin Impact. They can be used for Freminet's Ascension or to create a Hydroculus Resonance Stone. Travelers could always save them in case they gain more relevance in the future.

These are the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

All-Weather Beauty is this character's signature dish. All it does is heal the user by 16% of their Max HP plus 1,350. Normally, the only way to get this food is by having Kaedehara Kazuha cook Dry-Braised Salted Fish. If you don't have him, you won't be able to do that.

Rewards for birthday letters tend to be incredibly minor in Genshin Impact, and this batch is no different. Nonetheless, they're still free to get and the process of acquiring them is rather straightforward.

Official Genshin Impact art for Kazuha's birthday in 2023

Kazuha's birthday web event involves him seeing the Traveler and Paimon, who bring up that they participated in a poetry event in Liyue. Kaedehara apparently missed the event, but he assumes that the duo had fun there. Paimon does a brief recap, and some poems are brought up between the crew.

The artwork shown above features one such scene. Lumine and Aether do the same pose, except the former has her mouth closed while the latter doesn't. Note that this is the Chibi artwork. The higher-quality regular art will surface online later today on Genshin Impact's official Twitter account around 9 pm PT.

It will be posted in this article once that happens. Until then, don't forget that Twitter has loads of great fanart for this character with the #楓原万葉生誕祭2023 and #Kazuha hashtags.

