Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu & Klee birthday 2023: Gifts, Mails, and official art

Genshin Impact's Kuki Shinobu and Klee have the same birthday in 2023: July 27. Hence, players will receive two letters in their mail with extra rewards on the day. Make sure to log in on July 27, 2023, relative to your server time, to receive these gifts. Note that you are not required to own either character to receive their mail on the day.

This article will include Kuki Shinobu and Klee's letters. Rewards and the full chibi official artworks will also be referenced. Note that this article uses Lumine, but alternate versions with Aether also exist, largely performing the same actions.

Everything to know about Kuki Shinobu and Klee's 2023 birthday in Genshin Impact: Letter, rewards, and more

Most of Kuki Shinobu's letter (Image via HoYoverse)

Kuki Shinobu's birthday mail for 2023 essentially states that she is in a slightly tricky situation. She wanted to go on a trip, leading to the Arataki Gang contemplating accompanying her to Watatsumi Island, even though they have no equipment or knowledge of the area. The Traveler is also requested to join this trip since they're considered dependable to her.

Here are the free rewards that Genshin Impact players will receive:

1x Omurice Waltz: Decreases Stamina consumption for climbing and sprinting by 25% for 25 minutes.

Decreases Stamina consumption for climbing and sprinting by 25% for 25 minutes. 3x Delicious Onigiri: Heals an ally for 22% of their Max HP and regenerates 470 HP every five seconds for 30 seconds.

Heals an ally for 22% of their Max HP and regenerates 470 HP every five seconds for 30 seconds. 3x Delicious Katsu Sandwich: Buffs all allies' ATK by 95 for five minutes.

Free food can be good to have, with Omurice Waltz being her signature dish in Genshin Impact.

Klee's birthday letter (Image via HoYoverse)

Klee's letter talks about how important summer is to her as there are fun adventures to be had, referencing her recent actions in Secret Summer Paradise. Her birthday wish is for summer not to end. Here are the rewards that Genshin Impact players will get:

1x Fish-Flavored Toast: Buffs all allies' DEF by 151 for five minutes.

Buffs all allies' DEF by 151 for five minutes. 10x Dandelion Seed: Used as an Ascension Material for Jean and Eula or in some recipes.

The rewards are minor, but getting free loot just for logging in on July 27, 2023, is nice.

Official art

Kuki Shinobu's official 2023 web event art (Image via HoYoverse)

The above artwork comes from Kuki Shinobu's birthday web event in 2023, which included a minor dialog where she's preparing for an exam after dealing with some Arataki Gang troubles. She even says that the Traveler should take a look at her books.

Klee's official 2023 web event art (Image via HoYoverse)

Klee's birthday web event from 2023 merely talks about bouncy bombs that are lazy and won't explode. The Traveler then jokes about Klee making a lazy Paimon. Official artwork can be seen above. The full-scale non-chibi versions are expected to arrive once most countries have reached July 27, 2023, since Travelers should know that the western hemisphere is behind on that matter.

In the meantime, don't forget to search for fan art since many artists create some stunning work on a character's birthday in Genshin Impact.

