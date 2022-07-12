Genshin Impact maintenance schedule and update time for Asia

Genshin Impact's Patch 2.8 is officially scheduled to drop on July 13, 2022, along with a five-hour maintenance period that will start at 6 am (UTC+8) and end at 11 am (UTC+8). Keep in mind that the maintenance time could vary from the time mentioned in the official announcement in case of unforeseen circumstances.

All players using Asian servers will be the first ones to access the version 2.8 update due to the difference in time-zone. Hence, the following article will provide countdown clocks and other relevant information such as the release time of the update for players.

Genshin Impact: Maintenace schedule and countdown for Asian servers

All Genshin Impact players from Asian servers can view the countdown above. It will help them track the exact time when the servers will go under maintenance.

They can schedule their daily activities and other work inside the game while keeping track of the time from the countdown. Once the maintenance break begins and the servers are down, players won't be able to log into their accounts for almost five hours. As soon as the maintenance is over, the patch updates will drop and players will be able to access their accounts after installing the update.

〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Summer Fantasia Version 2.8 Update Notice〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

Genshin Impact: Patch 2.8 update time for Asian players

Genshin Impact can take the help of the countdown below which shows the scheduled release time for the patch 2.8 update. The countdown may not predict the exact time but it provides the closest possible estimate for the release date as per the official notice published by HoYoverse.

Whether the maintenance time goes over five hours or not, players will be handsomely rewarded with Primogems for the inconvenience. That being said, here is a list of all the relevant Asian timezones players can refer to know when the Genshin Impact 2.8 patch update will go live:

Asian timezones (July 13, 2022)

India Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Malaysia Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Phillippine Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Singapore Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korean Time: 12:00 PM

Based on the official notices, the patch 2.8 update is scheduled to go live at 11 am (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022.

Genshin Impact: Make sure to use the pre-installation feature

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms for Version 2.8~



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/79…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms for Version 2.8~

There is still time before the servers go into maintenance and players can use the Pre-Installation feature that went live on July 11, 2022. Players can use this feature to download some of the upcoming game resource files in advance to have a smoother experience when installing the new 2.8 update.

This feature also ensures that the update is much faster for players who have already downloaded the game files. The current package size for this feature will vary anywhere from 1-6 GB depending on the platform players are using.

Additionally, they can also reduce the package size by removing any additional language voice-over packs they have downloaded already.

