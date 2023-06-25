Genshin Impact Prime Gaming wings released: Everything important you need to know

HoYoverse has finally deployed the Wings of Starlit Feast today in Genshin Impact as a reward for participating in their ongoing collaboration event with Amazon Prime. While the Chinese servers had access to the glider skin from the Pizza Hut collaboration, global players had to wait over six months to receive the item.

That said, the community is excited about the exquisite in-game cosmetics available for redeemed bundle codes from Prime Gaming between December 2022 and May 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the new wind glider skin in Genshin Impact.

Every important detail about the Prime Gaming Wings in Genshin Impact

Adventurers have finally received the Wings of Starlit Feast from the long-standing Prime Gaming and Genshin Impact collaboration, which expired on May 31, 2023. Like every other reward, the cosmetic has been dispatched via the in-game mailing system to only those accounts that redeemed four out of eight prime bundles throughout the campaign.

According to HoYoverse, the item is available in only a few locations, and eligible players belonging to either of the following servers should be able to claim the wind glider:

America

Europe

Asia

TW, HK, MO

On the contrary, the reward is unavailable to players on the Celestia and Irminsul servers. The offer does not extend to countries where Prime Gaming is unavailable or embargoed.

On that note, the glider is accessible from all platforms, including PlayStation or Android devices, as long as the adventurer has enabled cross-play with the account they used to redeem all the Prime bundle codes.

How to equip the Prime Gaming wings in Genshin Impact?

Equip the Wings of Starlit Feast Wind Glider from the Dressing Room (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the Wings of Starlit Feast from the in-game mailbox, you can follow the next steps from any device to equip the cosmetic on a character:

Hit pause to access the Paimon Menu.

Head to the "Character" tab (For PC users, press C to quickly access the option).

Pick a unit you want to equip the wings with.

Click on the "Dressing Room" option on the bottom right of your screen.

Select the "Wind Glider" option to browse through the cosmetics.

Choose the Wings of Starlit Feast skin and press "Switch" to conclude.

Like any other glider cosmetic, you can equip the skin on any character in Genshin Impact. It is worth noting that the skin is no longer available for access if you have not redeemed the required bundle during the Prime Gaming event. Moreover, HoYoverse has yet to share any details about reintroducing the cosmetic in the future.

