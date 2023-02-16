Genshin Impact removes Elliot Gindi as Tighnari's VA - New voice actor to be announced soon

Genshin Impact recently announced the removal of Elliot Gindi from the production team. He will no longer be the English voice of Tighnari after being caught up in a series of abuse and misconduct allegations.

Officials have also confirmed a fresh collaboration with a voice recording agency. Consequently, a new actor will be announced soon. Fans have taken over Twitter and other social media platforms, expressing broad satisfaction with the decision. Several community members praised the swift response by the officials.

Genshin Impact parts ways with Elliot Gindi

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,



After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract. Dear Travelers,After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract.

The allegations against Elliot Gindi were quite serious. The matter quickly became a focal point of the community as more information surfaced. The production team wasted little time in distancing itself from Gindi.

Genshin Impact developers quickly tweeted, explaining that the decision was made after discussing it with the voice recording agency. Both concluded that Gindi's actions were a breach of contract, which meant his immediate departure from the HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari's existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements. Thank you for your support, Travelers! At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari's existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements. Thank you for your support, Travelers!

Furthermore, Genshin Impact developers clarified that a new English voice actor for Tighnari will be revealed soon. They don't want the character to lose support or face hate during this transitionary phase. The new actor will eventually replace all of Tighnari's existing dialogue.

Elliot Gindi's apology to the Genshin Impact community

A whistleblower named Matty published a Google document containing conclusive evidence of Gindi's crimes. Shortly after being exposed, the voice actor released a TwitLonger titled "I owe an apology," essentially admitting to blackmail and assault.

Gindi has since remained silent on social media, with his profile and display picture blacked out. He tweeted two days before the TwitLonger and a day before the exposé that his friends had advised him to "take a break and seek therapy." He said that "[he] will be back when the therapist says [he] should."

How the community responded

Brianna Knickerbocker @briannanoellek I am furious. HOW DARE Elliot threaten to take his life if the victims came forward. Truly sick in the head. Everything Elliot has done has left me so angry and triggered. There needs to be consequences for his actions. There needs to be support for the victims.



BELIEVE VICTIMS. I am furious. HOW DARE Elliot threaten to take his life if the victims came forward. Truly sick in the head. Everything Elliot has done has left me so angry and triggered. There needs to be consequences for his actions. There needs to be support for the victims.BELIEVE VICTIMS.

Gindi responded to the claims by admitting to some and disputing others. But his statement did little to ease concerns as a firestorm started brewing. Community members demanded his immediate resignation and departure from the franchise.

Perhaps more damningly, among the thousands of gamer demands of Gindi's recasting, his voice actor colleagues stood with the community and opined on the matter. Although many are satisfied with Gindi's resignation, others want to see him face legal action. On February 15, miHoYo took a stand and will likely pass on recommendations to judicial authorities.

Poll : 0 votes