Genshin Impact’s Fischl, Keqing and Paimon coming to Honkai Impact in the next crossover event

Some of Genshin Impact's most popular characters will be arriving at Honkai Impact 3rd for a crossover event.

Genshin Impact has been involved in some strange crossovers in the past (like the KFC one), but the crossover between them and Honkai Impact 3rd is perfectly logical. Both games share some similarities and are made by miHoYo, so a crossover was bound to happen between these two titles at some point.

It is crucial to note that this crossover event will take place entirely on Honkai Impact 3rd. Gamers on Genshin Impact won't get anything (yet), but Honkai Impact 3rd will get some memorable characters and enemies from Genshin Impact. Fischl, Keqing, and Paimon are all showing up for one reason or another, and they're not the only parts of Genshin Impact that will be in this crossover event.

Genshin Impact's Fischl, Keqing and Paimon are coming to Honkai Impact 3rd in a crossover collab

Genshin Impact x Honkai Impact 3 for HI3's v4.9 patch. So far we've seen playable Fischl, Keqing, and a Klee costume for Teri pic.twitter.com/0igzfisPwk — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) May 20, 2021

As noted previously, Fischl, Keqing, and Paimon will show up in Honkai Impact 3rd. Paimon will be a part of the ELF system, whereas Fischl and Keqing will be playable characters. Keqing will be playable for the event, but she will not be a Valkyrie Honkai Impact 3rd players can own.

Fischl can be obtained for free just by logging in when this update is live. These three characters aren't the only parts from Genshin Impact that will make it into the Honkai Impact 3rd crossover. There will also be some enemies like Slimes, and Ruin Guards, as well as Andrius as a boss within Honkai Impact 3rd.

Keqing in Honkai Impact 3rd

Keqing in Honkai lol🤨 pic.twitter.com/8oOjC4hNTp — Genshin Impact (@WorldOfTeyvat) May 20, 2021

As seen in the Tweet above, Keqing's attacks seem more impressive in Honkai Impact 3rd than it does in Genshin Impact. Keqing fans who love a good anime-esque moveset will enjoy playing as her during the crossover event.

The differences in movement and combat do tie into the differences between Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd on a fundamental level, so this will also extend to a character like Fischl. Still, Keqing looks great from the few clips available.

Fischl in Honkai Impact 3rd

fischl in honkai ... [cocks gun] time to commit atrocities pic.twitter.com/4YPWfYntbp — pheia 🐑 (@allxgene) May 20, 2021

Just like Keqing, Fischl looks pretty fancy in Honkai Impact 3rd. Her ult looks a lot more impressive here than just transforming as Oz, so that's great for Fischl fans who think she looks underwhelming in Genshin Impact.

Aside from that, Fischl will stay as a playable character. Given how easy it will be to get her, it's unlikely that she will be a top-tier option in Honkai Impact 3rd, but Genshin Impact fans will still enjoy having her for some fun shenanigans.

Other minor notes on this crossover

A Klee costume for Teri (Image via AE Entropy (Twitter))

Other than these three characters and the enemies listed above, there will be additional items for Genshin Impact fans to collect. One of which is a Klee costume for Teri in Honkai Impact 3rd. The costume looks pretty good, so Klee fans can rejoice in obtaining that for one of Honkai Impact 3rd's characters to wear.