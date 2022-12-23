Get Modern Warfare 2 at 15% off on Steam Winter Sale 2022

Call of Duty's most successful title to date, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is on sale on Steam and Battle.net for a limited period of time. Fans can now grab the latest addition to the series at a much lower price.

While the game has already surpassed every single franchise release in terms of sales, this is the very first time that fans will be able to buy it at a lower price since its launch a little under two months ago.

Aftet the return of Call of Duty on Steam, it is surely very exciting to grab one of the most successful titles in the series during this holiday sale. To learn more about Modern Warfare 2's recent sale details, read below.

Modern Warfare 2 Standard and Vault Edition are on sale until January 5, 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can be purchased in two different editions, Standard and Vault. The recent sale has reduced the price for both of them, with the latter variant receiving more discount than the former. Here is how much discount you'll receive on Steam.

The game's Standard Edition is now available for purchase for $59.49 (which is lower than the original price $69.99 by 15%). The Vault Edition now costs $79.99, a 20% discount from the original price of $99.99. Fans can get a copy of the game for this price until January 5. After that, the offer will not be available anymore.

While the Standard Edition for Modern Warfare 2 offers just the base game, players can upgrade to the Vault Edition. Here is what's included in it:

Automatic cross-gen compatibility for consoles: This feature is also available in the Standard Edition and not exclusive to the Vault Edition. Players will be able to switch their console from old-gen to next-gen and will still be able to play the game.

Battle Pass one season and 55 tier skips.

10 hours of 2XP and 10 hours of weapons 2XP.

Red Team 141 Operator Bundle - This bundle includes, Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap in Ghost-themed outfits.

Ghost Legacy Pack - Applicable only for Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone. The bundle includes 12 Ghost skins for the previous games.

FJX CInder Vault - First-ever weapon vault in Call of Duty.

Khaled Al-Asad operator skin for Vanguard and Warzone.

Furthermore, all the items in the game will be available in the free-to-play battle royale experience, Warzone 2. With a brand new third-person mode, traditional battle royale experience, and an extraction mode named DMZ, Warzone 2 is available to download for free right now.

