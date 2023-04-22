Popular Valorant streamer "Tarik" Celik defended Disguised Toast's latest Valorant signing for DSG - Jacob “yay” for his performance during his debut match against Oxygen, where the team lost 0-2. While co-streaming the Challengers League on Twitch, Celik's viewers were being highly critical of Jacob's performance, and the streamer explained why they should not be jumping to conclusions so soon.

Dubbed the el-diablo of Valorant, yay is known for his godlike skills at the game during his time at OpTic. His signing to DSG for the 2023 VCT league was a big moment in the community, with Disguised Toast touting it as a winning move. However, his performance in the first match was quite lukewarm, as the team lost two straight maps to Oxygen.

With many criticizing him for his lack of showstopping moments, Tarik defended the player, saying people should wait for yay to get accustomed to the new team before passing judgment:

"Guys, guys, everyone commenting on yay. He's having a slower game than usual. It's a debut match, okay? He hasn't played in a minute, he's getting accustomed to the new team, getting accustomed to the match server. Let's give him time, he is that guy, okay? We should not doubt that, okay?

"You need to be logical": Tarik explains why criticizing DSG yay for failing to deliver at the first Disguised match is not fair

After DSG lost their first map, Haven, decisively with a 13-6 loss, fans were on edge. As a friend of Disguised Toast, the owner of DSG, Tarik was obviously supporting the team, but when they started to falter during the second half of the second map, Pearl, even he started questioning yay. Asking his viewers what they thought of his performance so far:

"Guys think yay is feeling the pressure chat, or just not comfortable on the team yet? Or both? He's obviously capable... Probably a combination of things."

He quickly came to the conclusion that the former OpTic player was not comfortable with his new team yet.

"Yeah, he's not comfortable yet. Not comfortable yet."

However, Tarik realized that viewers were being too extreme in their criticism, with some saying the player should be cut from the team. The streamer, however, was of the opinion that yay be given some more time to prove his worth:

"We should give him time to get back into his groove."

The former CS: GO professional explained that the reason viewers were wrong was that they were thinking with their emotions, which is not something a Valorant General Manager would do:

"We cannot jump to conclusions after one map or one series! Like, if you were the GM of this team, you would have cut him after map one. And that's why you guys are not the GM of this team, okay? Because you make decisions off of your emotions, okay?"

Asking them to be logical, Tarik revealed that players should be allowed at least a couple of months to adjust, and only then should there be "cuts":

"You need to be logical. You need to let the roster simmer. Give it some time, maybe two months, maybe three months. Then we make the cuts, then we change the players."

Reactions to the clip

Here are some general reactions from viewers of the clip. Most seemed to agree with Tarik, comparing the situation to that of TenZ receiving hate for bad form.

The Valorant community, much like other online competitive gaming communities, tends to turn very toxic towards underperforming players. Even Disguised Toast spoke out against the hate TenZ had been receiving due to his recent performance for Sentinels.

