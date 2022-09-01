GodLike Stalwart grabs first place as Day 2 of PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall League concludes 

Day 2 of the PMPL South Asia Fall League saw extraordinary performances from GodLike Stalwart, registering 123 points on the overall leaderboard after eight matches and finishing 50 points ahead of the second-ranked squad, T2K Esports.

GodLike Stalwart claimed four chicken dinners in their matches, which showcases the side's potential. However, the squad has displayed this type of domination several times in South Asia in the past. This is why their remarkable gameplay wasn't surprising to the fans. The team had won the PMPL tournament as well as the 2022 Spring Championship.

GodLike Stalwart's star player, Action, who was the MVP of the PMWI tournament, continued their emphatic run in the PMPL, grabbing first place with 16 eliminations on the kill leaderboard. Top, Skryyy, and Pika took 14, 13, and 12 kills, respectively.

PMPL South Asia Fall League overall standings after Day 2

Top 10 teams rankings after PMPL League Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

T2K, who was at the top of the table after Day 1, dropped to second place with 83 points after being unable to maintain their performance today. 1952xDRW put up some amazing displays of skill in their last four matches, moving up to third place with 73 points without earning any chicken dinners.

IHC Esports, a Mongolian squad, got off to a mesmerizing star today, jumping from the 11th to the fourth spot with 70 points. The team has acquired 38 eliminations and one chicken dinner so far.

Nepali squad, Deadeyes Guys, secured fifth place with 70 points, including 29 finishes. They didn't do well on Day 2, resulting in a drop in the overall rankings. Seal and DRS finished in seventh and eighth place with 67 and 66 points, respectively.

Skylightz Gaming placed 15th spot after PMPL Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The day was horrible for Skylightz Gaming, who slipped 11 positions to 15th place after collecting only five points in their last four matches. TRZ, who was behind them with 45 points, obtained 38 points on Day 2.

Accumulating 11 points each day, DA Atrax slumped to the bottom spot in the overall standings. The team got knocked out in several matches, due to which they failed to get placement points. However, there are 12 matches left in the first week, so any squad can make a comeback.

Elimination Leaderboard after PMPL League Day 2

Top five players after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Action claimed first place after registering 16 kills and 2467 damage, while DOK922, Top, and Snipeyt were in second, third, and fourth places, with 14 eliminations each. KillerYT from DRS Gaming placed third with 13 finishes and 2025 damage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh