GodLike and Vitality India visas approved for COD Mobile World Championships 2022 Stage 5

Indian teams GodLike and Vitality were concerned about getting their visa clearance for the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals (Stage 5), which is scheduled to be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, from December 15 to 18. However, both squads got their visas approved and will be able to represent India in the mega championship.

GodLike star player Jash "Learn" Shah confirmed on Sunday that his squad members had received their visas. But it will take two more days for their passports to reach them. However, their manager Grim's visa has been denied, so they will travel without him.

Melson "Mello" Miranda, the manager of Vitality India CODM, confirmed on December 5 through his social media that the team's visas had been approved for the upcoming championship. He also indicated via his Instagram story on Sunday, December 11, that he had left for the USA with his squad.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals teams

Here are all the teams participating in the event:

GodLike Esports (India) Team Vitality (India) Inco Gaming (Brazil) Skade (Brazil) Influence Chemin (Brazil) Scarz (Japan) Nova Esports (Europe) STMN Esports (Formerly Animus) (Europe) STRUT Esports (Formerly Limitless Esports) (Europe) Tribe Gaming (North America) Luminosity (formerly UN Dream) (North America) NYSL Mayhem (North America) ALMGHTY (Garena Finals) Omega Esports (Garena Finals) Wolves (China) Quig Jiu Club (China)

The upcoming World Finals will see the top 16 teams from around the world battling for a huge $1.7 million prize pool. With only three days left in the tournament, the excitement is building up as the event gets closer by the day.

For the first time in history, Activision is hosting a major LAN event for the COD Mobile World Championship. The 2020 edition was canceled because of COVID-19, while the one that took place in 2021 was an online event.

GodLike Esports' roster has been competing in the COD Mobile esports scene for a long time and is known for being one of the most experienced squads. They have clinched all three of their Regional Finals to reach the World Championships. This is a testament to their dominance in South Asia. That said, in the last World Championship, the team did not perform as they wanted.

Team Vitality entered COD Mobile esports by singing Indian players in March 2021 and emerged as one of the best squads in the country. They also secured their seat in the previous World Championship. However, the team did not have a good run in the event. They will start their 2022 WC campaign on December 15 with great momentum and will hope to clinch the international title.

