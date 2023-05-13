"Good boy"- Sodapoppin visits NMPlol and has heartwarming moment with his dogs

Chance “Sodapoppin” recently joined fellow OTK member Nick “NMPlol” on a live stream, leading to a truly wholesome moment. He joined for a few hours on a Twitch stream, coming back to his old home to visit Nick, Malena, and, perhaps most important of all, his dogs. Unfortunately, he couldn’t bring them with him to his new place, so when they were reunited, it was a lovely moment for him and Nick’s chat.

Sodapoppin seemed quite glad to see his pets again, who clamored to be around him as soon as he walked into the room to join NMPLol on a Twitch livestream. Though the streamer sounded a little grumpy initially, it almost immediately melted away, clearly happy to see both of his dogs.

“Good boy.”

Sodapoppin has a heartwarming moment with his dogs on live stream

Sodapoppin recently moved out of the house he shared with Nick and Malena to live with Veibae, but unfortunately, his dogs couldn’t go with him. According to Redditors on the LiveStreamFails subReddit, his new place wouldn’t be a good fit for the dogs. They’re both older now and would have far less room to play or run around, so leaving them with Malena, and Nick was the best move.

This would ultimately lead to a heartwarming reunion when Sodapoppin came in to see Nick, and his dogs immediately jumped up to see him. The streamer would remark that Kevin (one of Chance’s dogs) was very happy to see him. He would at first be a little dismissive of the dog, but that didn’t last.

“Yeah, they’re p***in me off.”

Despite that, he immediately kissed the dog on the nose and eagerly began petting him as the other hopped around in the background, trying to get some attention as well. NMPLol remarked that they were so happy to see Sodapoppin as both dogs tried to jump up to lick and nuzzle the content creator.

“Good boy. Good boy. Buddy’s just on the f**kin’ side.”

The chat and Nick himself were clearly glad to see this moment take place, as the dogs, mostly Kevin, jumped up against Sodapoppin to try to get some attention from their owner. Buddy, the other dog, spent a few moments with Chance, while Kevin stayed as long as possible with his owner.

It was an incredibly heartwarming moment, while the two streamers talked about seeing Nick’s new car and what they were planning for that day’s livestream.

Social media reacts to Sodapoppin seeing his dogs

Quite a few people were happy to see the adorable dogs reunite with Sodapoppin. One Redditor seemed confused why Buddy, the other dog, wasn’t getting as much attention, but a reply explained it succinctly.

Buddy was in the picture as well, but as an older dog, he’s not as nimble as he used to be. That means he can’t easily jump up on Chance as Kevin did.

Others would remark and joke about the situation. Another reply came through to say that their dogs acted just like this - one excitedly jumped, and the other just sort of leaned and gets petted that way.

Quite a few other responses remarked that things were better this way. Some Redditors stated the streamer was likely too lazy to take the dogs to the park multiple times a day to exercise and that leaving the dogs with Malena and the large fenced-in backyard was the right decision for the sake of the dogs’ health and happiness.

Thankfully, the OTK member can likely visit his dogs anytime he pleases. Even though he’s off living with Veibae in a new apartment, it’s still clear that Chance very much loves his dogs, and they miss him as well.

