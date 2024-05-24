"Good morning Vietnam!": Dota 2 player on Dawnbreaker and 7.36

The release of Dota 2's Patch 7.36 has led to many discussions within the game's community, especially regarding the freshly added Innate Abilities each hero now has. Amongst these changes, the new ability of Dawnbreaker has been a huge talking point. A Reddit post by user M0RGEBBY has become a focal point of community debate, titled:

"7.36 Dawnbreaker every 9 minutes and 55 seconds,"

Dawnbreaker's new Innate Ability allows her to reveal the entire map to her allies for five seconds at sunrise, an event that occurs every nine minutes and 55 seconds in-game. This mechanic has sparked a mixed bag of reactions from players.

Dota 2 players quickly get to discussing the viability of this new ability in-game (Image via Reddit)

The viability of Dawnbreaker's new skill has been hotly debated. DragonAgeLegend shared their unimpressed experience regarding this ability. However, Spoonthedude92 countered this view, suggesting strategic uses for the ability.

The discussion gave light to some tactical dos and don'ts to make the best of the Innate Ability (Image via Reddit)

Another user, thebeezmancometh, added a tactical perspective which led to a counterpoint from orangejuice1234, further adding insight to the discussion.

Players share their experience with experimenting with Dawnbreaker's skills in a new role (Image via Reddit)

Some players have explored Dawnbreaker's potential in different roles and item builds. Jacmert, a support main, shared their experience in pursuit of expanding Dawnbreaker's utility. They also highlighted the benefits of Dawnbreaker's Aghanim's Scepter:

"Aghs makes Dawnbreaker ult increase the healing rate (and duration of ult, too) and also gives 60% evasion.

What are Innate abilities in Dota 2's latest patch 7.36?

Innate Abilities introduced in new Dota 2 patch 7.36 (Image via Valve)

Patch 7.36 introduced "Innates," abilities that are inherently present in heroes from the start of every match. Each hero has a unique Innate ability. While some grant unique effects like Dawnbreaker's map-revealing sunrise, others alter existing abilities, such as Kunkka's Tidebringer, which now starts at level 1 and can be upgraded five times.

While the community continues to find ways to explore and adapt to these changes, the full effect of the new Innate Ability of Dawnbreaker and the wider adjustments of Patch 7.36 remains to be seen. Whether this vision-revealing mechanic will turn into a game-changing strategic tool or stay a niche utility will depend on how it will be integrated into the gameplay by players themselves.

For now, the heated debates and discussions reflect the dynamic and ever-changing nature of Dota 2's meta.

