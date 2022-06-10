"Graphics look great and the mission looks cool": Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 fans react to gameplay from 'Dark Water' mission

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is slowly building up on the hype as Activision continues to disclose more in the lead-up to its release. On the occasion of the Summer Game Fest, the developers showcased some of the gameplay and what's to come for the players. With a mission titled 'Dark Water,' the gameplay has showcased the kind of work the developers have done so far and fans are quite pleased it.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set for release in October 2022. Many fans eagerly await the next chapter as the franchise returns to different times from the one shown in Call of Duty Vanguard. The game will aim to continue the success of the 2019 release and provide an excellent experience for the players. If early impressions are anything to go by, fans are quite positive about the gameplay and the game itself.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 fans react to gameplay from the 'Dark Water' mission

There are certain areas of gameplay that players have reacted positively to. Lighting has become an important element in modern-day gameplay as technological improvements have made them more realistic in video games. One fan claimed that the lighting in the gameplay is absolutely on point, and it's an area of footage they appreciate.

One redditor felt that the wet hair look of Soap and Vargas looked a bit awkward.

One fan believes that the mission that was showcased was an eerie mix of missions from previous Call of Duty games.

Many fans have found the gameplay from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to be better than what's available in Call of Duty Vanguard. They think that while the gameplay looks awesome, the associated sound effects also fit in perfectly.

There are also some vital points that were made about areas where there could be improvement. Players noticed that the transition between sprinting and walking looked quite janky. It should be noted that this is an early-gameplay footage at best and there's more work to be done by the developers on the game.

Fans are quite onboard with how the campaign has looked in the early gameplay footage. The connection with Task Force 141 has gone down well with many.

Little things like the ragdoll effects of enemy AI seem to be on point in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Scopes and sights are some of the most important parts given that the game is a military-shooter. One fan believes that what was shown in the footage is a massive improvement over the existing ones.

There was some disappointment when the trailer was released but the sentiments have now changed with the reveal of the gameplay footage.

Some are ready to go against the masses with their thoughts on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. They believe that when it comes to Infinity Ward, details are always on point and the atmosphere stands out.

The initial gameplay surely looks stunning, but it will be interesting to see what kind of work Infinity Ward does from here to enhance things even more.

