Gray Zone Warfare’s creative director apologizes as the latest hotfix “messed up” the game

Gray Zone Warfare’s creative director apologized as the latest hotfix 5.2 introduced some new issues that messed up the game. Previously there were several problems like the game crashing on PC and PS4, which they fixed with some updates. However, the latest hotfix 5.2, which aimed to resolve issues like Rubberbanding, task items failing to respawn, etc., created further complications hindering the player experience.

Hotfix 5.2 issues in Gray Zone Warfare

The hotfix 5.2 was released on June 4, 2024, in response to numerous complaints from community members about the game's poor performance. It was aimed at resolving the following issues:

Several task blockers

Issues related to the "More The Merrier" task

AI Behavior Changes vs. multiple players.

Reductions to Rubberbanding.

That said, after the hotfix went live, players experienced issues such as lagging, crashes, and frame drops.

With a lot of complaints by thousands of players on the title's official discord and social media, the CEO of Madfinger Games, Marek Rabas issued an apology statement on his X account and mentioned the following:

"Please accept our apologies. We released a hotfix that introduced new issues to the game. We're going to roll back and will issue a new hotfix soon. We messed up mostly because we didn't trust our community when they reported performance issues. We couldn't reproduce it on our end, and after checking every commit, we were sure none of the fixes could affect client performance. This was a big mistake; it turned out to be a wrong merge, and unwanted changes were propagated to the hotfix branch. We have multiple branches, not only for the game but also for Unreal Engine, etc. So, lesson learned the hard way. We will always trust our community from now on and improve our pipelines to limit these problems. Please excuse us; we will do better next time".

The developers are working on the latest hotfix 5.2 to resolve the issue until then they are rolling back to the previous hotfix 4.0, which you can get once you update the game. Hotfix 4 aims to fix the following issues:

Fixed an issue where the task item for the “Art of Deception” task didn't despawn after players died with it

Fixed an issue where players were frequently unable to loot their bodies in the joint operation (PVE) mode

Fixed an issue where players were unable to get a plane and collect a task item for the “What Comes Up” task.

Fixed an issue where shooting a specific spot repeatedly caused severe server performance degradation.

