The task Carnivore in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to collect some Biological samples from a certain area. The mission will be assigned to you by Lab Rat. All these tasks are handed over by six vendors: Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee. Once a task is completed, you will receive some special items as a reward.

This article will guide you on how to complete Carnivore in Gray Zone Warfare.

Detailed guide on how to complete Carnivore in Gray Zone Warfare

Carnivore task map location in Gray Zone Warfare(Image via Madfinger Games)

There are six factions in this title: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International. All these factions have different coordinates and task spots, but the same map layout and locations. To complete this mission, head towards the shooting range near the famous Hunter’s Paradise area where you will find an empty cafeteria. The shortest way there is to enter landing zone Foxtrot 1.

Inside that cafeteria, you will find a freezer from where you can collect the Biological samples by pressing “F”. Make sure you purchase the sample kit from Lab Rat before taking the quest. After collecting the samples. head towards the base camp and hand them over to Lab Rat to get your rewards.

To do so, go to the nearest extraction point and call a helicopter. Upon reaching the base camp, open the Menu option and click on Vendor. From thereon, click on Lab Rat and choose the Hand Over option to get special items and increase your reputation.

Rewards after completing the Carnivore in Gray Zone Warfare

Rewards for Carnivore task in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games|| via Halfman on YouTube)

Certain mission rewards are assigned to you by the Vendors. Similarly, after completing Carnivore in Gray Zone Warfare, you will get:

3x SurKit 6x6

USD 6,300/50,000

1000 Experience

150 Reputation with Lab Rat

That concludes our guide to completing Carnivore in Gray Zone Warfare.

