Guild Esports ceases all operations due to financial challenges

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 21, 2025 20:06 GMT
Guild Esports has shut down (Image via Guild Esports)
After years of struggling to stay afloat, Guild Esports has officially announced that it is shutting down. This news was shared through a lengthy statement across its social media handles and website. Once co-owned by retired football star David Beckham, it has faced several controversies, financial struggles, and even ownership changes in the past few years.

On that note, here's a brief look at Guild Esports' history and the official statement.

Guild Esports: Journey brief and shutdown statement

Guild Esports was founded in 2020 and boasted a strong roster in some of the biggest esports titles, including Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, Apex Legends, and more. The company went public on the London Stock Exchange in the same year and raised over £20 million during its IPO.

The organization's most successful roster was in Fortnite, amassing over $3 million in tournament winnings. The majority of this success came thanks to Anas, who won multiple S-tier tournaments in 2021 and 2022, including multiple high placements in FNCS events. Besides Fortnite, other rosters performed well, but not enough to make a global impact. This eventually resulted in most of the teams slowly disbanding.

Public statement on the website (Image via Guild Esports)
Public statement on the website (Image via Guild Esports)

In 2024, the organization was acquired by DCB Sports, which took it private again. However, this shift was not enough to turn things around. On August 21, 2025, the organization officially announced that it would cease all operations due to financial challenges, which made its continuation "impossible":

"An Important message from Guild Esports & Gaming Limited After careful consideration, we must share the difficult news that Guild Esports & Gaming will be closing. Despite our best efforts, financial challenges and the current economic climate have made it impossible for us to continue operating. From day one, our mission extended far beyond competition."
Some people in the esports scene are accusing Guild Esports of unpaid salaries. While this controversy regarding unpaid salaries and prize money has lingered for a while, the situation has become exacerbated since the announcement of its shutdown. For now, the organization has not addressed whether it plans to resolve those claims.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
