What happened to Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile was one of the most ambitious projects in mobile gaming, which attempted to bring a large-scale COD experience from PC and console to your phone. While it seemed promising and even had a pretty decent launch, things did not go as planned. Over time, the game struggled to maintain player interest due to technical issues and mixed feedback from the community.

Ad

Eventually, the developers decided to stop support for WZ Mobile, as it didn't meet their expectations "with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences." As a result, Warzone Mobile was delisted from online stores on May 18, 2025.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the situation and what you can do if you were a fan of the game.

Warzone Mobile was removed in May 2025, but some players can still access it

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile officially launched in March 2024, with over 6 million downloads within 24 hours. Although the release initially brought a lot of excitement, reviews were quite mixed. There were several complaints regarding bugs, matchmaking issues, and even high battery drainage.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The game received numerous content updates and limited-time events throughout the year. However, it still wasn't enough to keep the majority of the players engaged. The active player count was slowly declining and social media platforms were full of complaints.

On May 17, 2025, Activision officially announced on X that the game would be removed from the stores the next day. Since then, the game has been unavailable on both Google Play Store and App Store.

Ad

However, anyone who already had the game installed on their phone can still continue playing. Your existing content and progress remain available, and you can still enter the matchmaking. Note that once you uninstall it, there's no going back.

If you decide to move from Warzone Mobile to Call of Duty Mobile, Activision has announced a special reward program. Players who log into COD Mobile with the same Activision as their Warzone account will get double COD Points, along with some extra cosmetic items. This offer is only available to claim until August 15, 2025.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile situation. Going forward, there will be no new seasonal content or major updates arriving for the game. While the servers are still up for the players who have the game installed on their devices, the game will likely be completely shut down in the future.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.