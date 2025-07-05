What happened to Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile was one of the most ambitious projects in mobile gaming, which attempted to bring a large-scale COD experience from PC and console to your phone. While it seemed promising and even had a pretty decent launch, things did not go as planned. Over time, the game struggled to maintain player interest due to technical issues and mixed feedback from the community.
Eventually, the developers decided to stop support for WZ Mobile, as it didn't meet their expectations "with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences." As a result, Warzone Mobile was delisted from online stores on May 18, 2025.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the situation and what you can do if you were a fan of the game.
Warzone Mobile was removed in May 2025, but some players can still access it
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile officially launched in March 2024, with over 6 million downloads within 24 hours. Although the release initially brought a lot of excitement, reviews were quite mixed. There were several complaints regarding bugs, matchmaking issues, and even high battery drainage.
The game received numerous content updates and limited-time events throughout the year. However, it still wasn't enough to keep the majority of the players engaged. The active player count was slowly declining and social media platforms were full of complaints.
On May 17, 2025, Activision officially announced on X that the game would be removed from the stores the next day. Since then, the game has been unavailable on both Google Play Store and App Store.
However, anyone who already had the game installed on their phone can still continue playing. Your existing content and progress remain available, and you can still enter the matchmaking. Note that once you uninstall it, there's no going back.
If you decide to move from Warzone Mobile to Call of Duty Mobile, Activision has announced a special reward program. Players who log into COD Mobile with the same Activision as their Warzone account will get double COD Points, along with some extra cosmetic items. This offer is only available to claim until August 15, 2025.
That's everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile situation. Going forward, there will be no new seasonal content or major updates arriving for the game. While the servers are still up for the players who have the game installed on their devices, the game will likely be completely shut down in the future.
