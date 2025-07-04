Sims is rumored to return as a playable Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Sims is a supporting character who is now rumored to return as a playable Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6. He was a CIA agent featured in Black Ops Cold War, where he was recruited into Adler's team. However, he left the squad and later joined the U.S. Army, eventually reaching the rank of captain, as seen in Black Ops 6.
This article delves into the leak that hints at the possibility of his return in both Warzone and Black Ops 6.
Sims may return to Warzone and Black Ops 6 as a playable Operator
A popular Call of Duty leaker, @realityuk_, recently shared a few datamined filenames, one of which contains the term "sims." This specific file, "t10_usa_pl_sims", has sparked speculation, as it could suggest the return of Operator Sims, the character seen in Black Ops Cold War and Black Ops 6.
At the moment, nothing has been officially confirmed, and "sims" in the filename may refer to something else, but it’s worth noting that he had a notable presence in both titles.
In Cold War, Sims was part of Adler’s CIA team. And in Black Ops 6, he played a significant role, where Adler seeks his help in a mission that impacts the core storyline.
That said, you should take this leak with a grain of salt right now because it's only a small clue that hints at his possible return. And if he does come back, it's likely to happen around Season 5, which is expected to begin on August 7, 2025, based on the current Battle Pass timer.
With Season 4 Reloaded now live, a lot of new content has arrived. However, there have also been many leaks and rumors hinting at what’s to come in Black Ops 6 and Warzone in the future.
One notable leak from the previously mentioned scooper, @realityuk_, suggests that the iconic MP40, a fan-favorite SMG from the franchise, might also make a return in the upcoming season.
Another rumor hints at a possible crossover between Call of Duty and American Dad, the popular animated sitcom.
Additionally, Black Ops 6 Zombies may also add its final new map titled Janus Tower, which will continue the storyline and may arrive with Season 5.
While these details are exciting, it's important to note that none of this information has been officially confirmed.
