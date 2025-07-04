Sims is rumored to return as a playable Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Sims is a supporting character who is now rumored to return as a playable Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6. He was a CIA agent featured in Black Ops Cold War, where he was recruited into Adler's team. However, he left the squad and later joined the U.S. Army, eventually reaching the rank of captain, as seen in Black Ops 6.

Ad

This article delves into the leak that hints at the possibility of his return in both Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Sims may return to Warzone and Black Ops 6 as a playable Operator

A popular Call of Duty leaker, @realityuk_, recently shared a few datamined filenames, one of which contains the term "sims." This specific file, "t10_usa_pl_sims", has sparked speculation, as it could suggest the return of Operator Sims, the character seen in Black Ops Cold War and Black Ops 6.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the moment, nothing has been officially confirmed, and "sims" in the filename may refer to something else, but it’s worth noting that he had a notable presence in both titles.

In Cold War, Sims was part of Adler’s CIA team. And in Black Ops 6, he played a significant role, where Adler seeks his help in a mission that impacts the core storyline.

That said, you should take this leak with a grain of salt right now because it's only a small clue that hints at his possible return. And if he does come back, it's likely to happen around Season 5, which is expected to begin on August 7, 2025, based on the current Battle Pass timer.

Ad

Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes

With Season 4 Reloaded now live, a lot of new content has arrived. However, there have also been many leaks and rumors hinting at what’s to come in Black Ops 6 and Warzone in the future.

One notable leak from the previously mentioned scooper, @realityuk_, suggests that the iconic MP40, a fan-favorite SMG from the franchise, might also make a return in the upcoming season.

Ad

Another rumor hints at a possible crossover between Call of Duty and American Dad, the popular animated sitcom.

Additionally, Black Ops 6 Zombies may also add its final new map titled Janus Tower, which will continue the storyline and may arrive with Season 5.

While these details are exciting, it's important to note that none of this information has been officially confirmed.

Also read: Janus Towers is reportedly being delayed to Black Ops 6 Season 5

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More