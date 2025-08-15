When is PUBG shutting down for PS4 and Xbox One?

PUBG is undergoing a lot of visual changes, and to facilitate their implementation, the developers have announced that they will be ending support for the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting November 13, 2025. This announcement was made just a few months after the developers confirmed that PUBG will be transitioning to Unreal Engine 5 over time.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming changes and why the game will no longer be supported on older consoles.

Why is PUBG being removed from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

In the 2025 roadmap for PUBG, the developers mentioned that they are planning to fully transition to UE5 within a year. This upgrade should result in much improved visuals and lighting, but it also means that the game will be too demanding for old-gen consoles and low-spec PCs.

PUBG Reddit @PUBGReddit 🚨 Console Players: @PUBG has announced it is ending support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and transitioning to current-gen consoles. 👉 Starting November 13, the game on console will only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S 👉 Aim is to provide a more stable

The official blog post on the PUBG website confirmed that the game will no longer be playable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from November 13, 2025. From that date onward, the game will be supported only on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5|5 Pro. For those worried about the mobile version of the game, it will not be affected by this change, as it follows a separate development plan.

Here are the supported specifications for each supported console after November 13, 2025:

Xbox Series S

Resolution: 1080p / 1440p

1080p / 1440p FPS: 60fps / 30fps

Xbox Series X

Resolution: 2160p

2160p FPS: 60fps

PlayStation 5

Resolution: 1440p

1440p FPS: 60fps

PlayStation 5 Pro

Resolution: 2160p

2160p FPS: 60fps

These changes are intended to give the game a modern look compared to the earlier Unreal Engine 4 version while keeping the performance as stable as possible.

That's everything you need to know about the game's removal from PS4 and Xbox One. The exact date when the game will officially transition to UE5 has not been announced yet. For more information, you can check out the official blog here.

