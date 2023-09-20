Hacked Donald Trump Jr.'s account takes shots at Logan Paul, mentions Adin Ross' supposed interview with Kim Jong Un

Netizens were witness to a recent hack on X (formerly Twitter) when the official account of Donald Trump Jr. was compromised by someone who posted a series of tweets, one of which took a dig at Logan Paul. The elder Paul brother's fight against Dillon Danis next month has already caused a lot of drama online. This is largely due to Dillon's posts about Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

While banter before fights is expected, Danis took things a little too far by posting a litany of posts about Agdal on X, including explicit pictures of the Danish model. With the posts going viral, many started making memes and trolling Paul.

It appears that Donald Trump Jr.'s hacker is also in the same camp. The user took the opportunity to not only falsely claim the death of the former POTUS but also took a shot at Paul, writing:

"I also f*cked your girl btw @LoganPaul"

The tweet about Logan (Image via X)

Paul is not the only content creator that Donald Trump Jr.'s hacker called out in their tweets. They also posted about the rumored Kim Jong Un interview that is supposed to happen on Adin Ross' livestream soon.

The hacker wrote:

"This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked."

Adin Ross was also tagged in a subsequent post in the thread, proving that it was a direct reference to the supposed interview.

"Hilarious on so many levels": Fan reactions to Donald Trump Jr's hacked post about Logan Paul and Adin Ross

While all the posts made during the hack have been removed from X, screenshots are going viral all over social media. As mentioned before, banter about Logan Paul and Nina Agdal has become a staple on the platform despite the fact that Dillon Danis has stopped posting following a restraining order.

Many thought that the hacker was very funny, with one X user calling the post "hilarious on so many levels":

Others joked that the account had not been hacked:

One X user even claimed that Dillon Danis had hacked Donald Trump Jr.'s account.

Here's how fans reacted to the Adin Ross post from the Donald Trump Jr. hacker. Many remarked on how popular the Kick streamer has become to be name-dropped by the hacker.

Fan reactions (Image via X)

Adin Ross recently claimed to have secured an interview with Kim Jong Un and will be doing a livestream with the North Korean leader at 7:30 EST on September 20, 2023.

Despite many saying the news is too good to be true, fans of the streamer appear to be quite excited about the potential interview.