"This guy talks way too much": Hafþór Björnsson disses Mizkif while reacting to Camp Knut video on stream

In his most recent Twitch stream from yesterday, Icelandic strongman Hafþór Björnsson was reacting to a Camp Knut video and gave his unfiltered opinion about Mizkif. In his initial impression, Hafþór thought the streamer was a good-for-nothing blabbermouth and said:

"This guy talks way too much. I already dislike this guy."

Actor and strongman Hafór Björnsson, better known by his stage name Thor, is from Iceland. He garnered a lot of attention for his portrayal of the legendary Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. Mizkif even had him on his stream recently to discuss a possible collaboration.

Fans have a field day as Hafþór Björnsson gives his take on Mizkif

Through a carefully thought-out training routine and diet, Camp Knut's one-month fitness retreat enables participants to regain their vigor. It has become quite popular with viewers and has a beneficial effect on the participants; The Norwegian bodybuilder and streamer Knut is guiding the Austin streamers towards their health goals.

Streamers such as Mizkif, Cyr, and Nmplol have shared their positive experiences on social media. In a recent stream, Tectone almost broke down after seeing a change in his physique. Mizkif, in a tweet from last month, said this about Camp Knut:

"Camp Knut is the best thing that has ever happened to me. For the past year I’ve been stressed out of my mind all day and I felt myself drifting from my old self. Knut saved me. And I’m so proud of the my friends/ the community getting involved, and using twitch for positivity."

Hafþór Björnsson, however, had a different perspective. The strongman did not appreciate Mizkif's demeanor as he reacted to a Camp Knut video on his stream. After criticizing his way of talking, Björnsson also pointed out that the OTK co-founder had little to no sweat on his forehead, saying:

"He doesn't have one fu**ing sweat on his f***ing forehead. This guy doesn't do any work."

There was a silver lining to this, however. The clip and other moments in Hafþór Björnsson's stream caught the attention of Mizkif, who got on a call with him on stream. He even invited the bodybuilder to Camp Knut, saying:

"You're the top dog, and some would say you're a top G. Would you come out here actually to train with us for a week, and you can meet your mod, Knut."

To the surprise of the streamer, the Icelandic strongman agreed, saying he would be honored to appear on their stream but would have to clear out his schedule:

"Hey, on a serious note, let's definitely talk about it, and let's try to make it work. Like, I have some obligations to do, but it actually could work, and I would f***ing love it, and I'm not joking."

Social media reactions to Hafþór Björnsson's comments

Being dissed by The Mountain on a livestream is not an easy hit to suffer, and social media immediately blew up with people making fun of the events that had transpired. Hafþór Björnsson's chat could not help but laugh at him teasing Mizkif:

Chat reacting to his comments about Mizkif (Image via Hafþór Björnsson/Twitch)

Reddit had a field day with the clip, with many joining in on the fun as they started making fun of Mizkif:

A few defended Mizkif, saying he has been working out:

At its heart, Camp Knut is about the content creators getting into shape under constant guidance from the Norwegian streamer, and once the 30-day routine is complete, the streamer who made the biggest progress will be revealed.

