HasanAbi fan recounts weird story of how her ex broke up with her while she was watching him stream

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, the leftist political commentator on Twitch, was in New York City over the weekend for multiple reasons. One of them was to attend the unveiling of Valkyrae's billboard in Times Square alongside a bunch of other streamers such as Sykkuno, Leslie, and Blaustoise.

After making it to the iconic destination, they realized that a bunch of fans had come to meet them, courtesy of Hasan's IRL Twitch stream that revealed their location. As the streamers hung out around Times Square, one of the fans came up to Piker and recounted how her boyfriend broke up with her while his stream was playing in the background.

When the streamer asked if he had any part in the breakup, her friend chimed in, saying that the ex was jealous of Hasan:

"He was jealous of you."

The fan even admitted to the allegations, saying her former partner was a bit jealous of the Twitch stream and his role in her day-to-day life.

"He wasn't the one then": HasanAbi tells fan her relationship was not meant to be

The streamers were in Times Square to commemorate Valkyrae becoming the new face of Gymshark. The announcement coincided with her face being revealed on the biggest billboard there, and HasanAbi was livestreaming the whole event on his Twitch channel.

After the big reveal, the gathering turned into an impromptu meet and greet, with fans coming up to their favorite streamers for an opportunity to talk to them. One fan who came up to the Turkish-American streamer had something "weird" to share and asked for permission to recount a story after taking a selfie with him.

(Timestamp 1:30:09)

The streamer was open to the idea of a weird story and asked her to elaborate. She talked about how her last relationship ended at the beginning of the year and how HasanAbi played a part in it:

"My ex-boyfriend broke up with me in January, and your stream was playing in the background as he was breaking up with me. And I had to quietly mute the stream as he was breaking up with me because your face was like right on my big monitor."

The fan expressed her displeasure at not being able to attend the stream, joking about missing out on the broadcast when her boyfriend broke up with her. HasanAbi politely apologized for the "trauma" he had caused her:

"I'm sorry for the trauma."

She made it clear that she didn't blame him. When she said that it wasn't his fault, the streamer tried to clarify whether the former boyfriend had a problem with him:

"Okay, he didn't break up with you because he was like , 'F*ck this socialist guy. I hate him.'"

That is when her friend spilled the tea, saying the ex was jealous of Hasan. After the fan agreed, HasanAbi opined that the ex was not a good match for her:

"Well, he wasn't the one then."

Fans react to HasanAbi causing a breakup

The clip of the interaction immediately caught the eye of the community and was shared all over social media. The streamer-centric subreddit r/LivestreamFail also picked it up, with people talking about how Hasan keeps "getting away with it."

Chat reacting to the breakup story

Fresh from his stint at QTCinderella's Shi*camp, the streamer was in New York to appear on fellow Turkish content creator Tarik's stream for the ongoing VCT. Fans can catch him live on his channel starting tomorrow.

