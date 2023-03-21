HasanAbi slams TrainwrecksTV for making "vague accusations" against him and Mizkif during s*xual assault controversy

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has confronted Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" over his "vague" tweets back in September 2022, calling out Matthew "Mizkif" over his alleged involvement in a s*xual assault-related controversy.

During the stream with xQc, Hasan stated that many at the time were under the impression that Tyler was alleging that Mizkif had committed such offenses. Tyler later clarified that he was involved in a cover-up scheme for the perpetrator, CrazySlick, who also happens to be Matthew's friend.

Here's what HasanAbi had to say to TrainwrecksTV regarding his approach

It's no secret that HasanAbi and TrainwrecksTV are not the best of friends when it comes to their opinions and content. Speaking about the apparent disorder driven by TrainwrecksTV's caustic accusations, Hasan probed:

"You had stated there were multiple s*xual assaults that possibly Mizkif himself engaged in. It led itself to so much confusion in that situation that it was reasonable for someone like myself to read that, given the context, given how at the time people were railing against gambling, Mizkif included, that it seemed like you were retaliating with vague accusations that were criminal."

He continued to remark that Tyler's original tweet also mentioned the use of blackmail, which was never corroborated. He continued:

"You said blackmail was involved as well. I don't know if there was any proof ever shown of that as well."

He proceeded to note that due to their tumultuous relationship, it was expected that Tyler would become "excited" upon hearing the s*xual assault victim mention Hasan's name, suggesting that he was somehow implicated in the scandal.

Here's what the internet thought of the clip

Hasan was not the only one to note that the original tweet made by Tyler was confusing. Watching the clip, the popular live stream subreddit r/LivestreamFail also shared their reactions:

Reddit users critical of TrainwrecksTV for his misleading tweet (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Another user pointed out TrainwrecksTV's failure to follow up on his blackmailing claims:

Reddit user critical over TrainwrecksTV's lack of clarity (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

This user was critical of Tyler's tweets which led to unwarranted scrutiny towards the likes of HasanAbi and Pokimane:

Reddit user slams Tyler for his conduct (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The s*xual assault fiasco involving Mizkif and CrazySlick was among the most talked about controversies in 2022. To read more about it, click here.

