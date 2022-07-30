HasanAbi in stitches over clip of Tennessee cop shooting partner while trying to fend off a dog attack

Political streamer "HasanAbi" Piker has been making the rounds on social media after he was seen laughing at a clip. The said footage showed a cop accidentally shooting his partner in the leg while trying to ward off a dog. HasanAbi instantly felt dumbfounded and laughed at the incident for a few minutes, exclaiming:

"That can't be real, there's no way this is real."

The bodycam footage dates from July 5 and shows a Knox County deputy being chased by a dog. Her partner attempted to shoot the animal but failed, hurting her leg instead. The streamer opined that pulling a gun on a dog so close to another human being wasn't the best idea.

A vocal critic of police brutality, the clip seemed to reaffirm HasanAbi's belief that police in the US use excessive force while dealing with situations.

"A cop might shoot you at any given moment": HasanAbi lambasted police officer for trying to shoot a dog so close his partner

The leftist political analyst and commentator has repeatedly criticized law enforcement in the country for using what he deems excessive force to deal with situations. He has also been a vocal advocate for gun control and frequently reacts to videos of incompetent police officers.

While his political commentary has contributed significantly to his career, he has occasionally run into adversity because of it. With that being said, HasanAbi's laughter at the clip didn't sit right with a lot of people. A few in his chat berated him for laughing at the person getting shot, but the streamer quipped:

"I'm not. Who said I'm laughing? Who says... I was thinking of something funny that was unrelated to the matter I was looking at."

The streamer then pulled up a newspiece about the incident which reported that the injured cop has made a full recovery, while her partner is on administrative leave. Shortly thereafter, HasanAbi disagreed with the Sheriff's statement about the incident:

"'Law Enforcement is a dangerous profession; it is unpredictable,' Spangler said. Yeah, it is. It is unpredictable, and by that they mean a cop might shoot you at any given moment."

He particularly took offense when Sheriff Spangler claimed that the police faced situations unknown to normal people.The streamer offered a rebuttal:

"No dude, that's so dumb! What do you mean!?! The average person, one million percent, will be around a f***ing dog that's going crazy, okay? The difference is, an average person doesn't have a f***ing gun and immediately thinks, "Let me shoot the f***ing dog.' That's the difference!""

Reddit reactions to HasanAbi's clip

While most of the Subreddit LiveStreamFails laughed with the streamer, some didn't appreciate the jovial reaction to people getting shot. Many reckoned that the cop's incompetence warranted a laugh, with the streamer merely pointing out the absurdity of the situation:

Many defended the streamer, claiming that his laughter was evoked by the officer shooting his own partner, as opposed to the injury. On the other hand, some have wondered whether this warrants a ban, but Twitch hasn't interjected in any regard.

