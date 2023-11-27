"Haters are fuming" - xQc's primary YouTube channel reinstated a day after getting terminated, fans react

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc's" YouTube channel was reinstated on November 27, 2023, after it had been terminated. For those unaware, on November 26, 2023, fans on X (formerly Twitter) discovered that the content creator's primary channel, which had over 2.33 million subscribers, was inaccessible.

The following message appeared when accessing xQc's account:

"This account has been terminated because we received multiple third-party claims of copyright infringement regarding material that the user posted."

Later that day, the French-Canadian personality addressed the community, speculating that his channel was removed because multiple copyright infringement strikes got triggered at the same time:

"I mean, I'm sure you've had that before, where you have, like, multiple strikes and they all kick in at the same time. See, the problem is that, all the strikes kicked in at the same time. Right? And since they didn't get fought and cleared at the same time, right? If one of them went through, because I was only on two strikes, I mean, it's a GG."

Earlier today, X user @iqkev shared that Felix's primary YouTube channel had been reinstated. With numerous fans commenting on the situation, user @Max7bon wrote:

"Haters are fuming, lmao."

"I already had strikes that I was too lazy to f**king fight" - xQc reveals why his primary YouTube channel got temporarily terminated

During a Twitch livestream on November 27, 2023, xQc revealed why his primary YouTube channel got temporarily terminated. According to him, a third party filed a copyright infringement claim against his reaction video featuring popular educational YouTuber Tom Scott.

xQc said:

"I already had strikes that I was too lazy to f**king fight on my account. It was a literal... so, Tom Scott made a video. In the video, he shows a video. That video is an excerpt taking from another video. And, I reacted to Tom Scott version of it. Okay? Somebody that is not part of any of those realms. So, a random claimed to be one of these people and said, 'Yo, this is my video. Blah, blah, blah. This is a strike.'"

The former Overwatch pro added:

"That person is not Tom Scott or the main video. It's not anybody! It's just a random. Like, he said, 'Guys, I own this video,' and when I sent out the counter-claim, it just took a while to kick in. And, I think we were past the limit, so the account got banned. That's it."

Fans react to the channel's reinstatement

As mentioned earlier, xQc's YouTube channel getting unbanned was trending on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. Here's what fans had to say about it:

xQc is a 28-year-old content creator from Laval, Quebec. He's been livestreaming on Twitch since 2016 and currently has 11,930,356 followers. Earlier this year, he stunned the streaming industry by signing a $100 million contract with Stake-backed platform, Kick.