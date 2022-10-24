“He just f**king does not give a s**t about that” - Destiny’s wife Melina calls out Mitch Jones for not being honest

Twitch streamer and political commentator Steven "Destiny's" wife Melina took to Twitch on October 23 to provide her take on streamer Mitch Jones.

For those unaware, Destiny was very much in the thick of things while the Mizkif-CrazySlick sexual assault allegations were making the rounds online. Steven exclusively livestreamed Discord calls among streamers such as Trainwreckstv, Mizkif, and Mitch Jones, who reportedly discussed the entire drama.

Mitch Jones had previously stated that Mizkif had sent him and Maya (Mizkif's ex-girlfriend) to downplay the victim. Mitch has been embroiled in more controversy ever since and was recently accused by fans of trying to "cancel" Mizkif.

Speaking about the former, Melina expressed that Mitch had ignored people trying to help him. She said:

“He just f**king does not give a s**t about that!”

Melina criticizes Mitch Jones for playing the "victim card"

Readers should note that this is not the first time Mitch Jones has faced criticism. During the CrazySlick sexual allegations controversy, Mitch decided to reappear on his Twitch stream to give a detailed account of the sequence of events. However, his narrative was largely deemed to be untrustworthy by the rest of the community.

Speaking about Mitch, Melina said:

"So many people in his life that's tried to help him, that has put in effort and time into try to fix him and help him and that hasn't used him and he still, he just f**king does not give a s**t about that and just pushes that away and just says that everyone's tried to use him and no one loves him. It's absolutely is not the case."

She further continued by adding:

"There's so many people that has tried so hard to help him and he's just f**ked them over. Like, he can not cry, like, he can not cry about this s**t anymore. Like, it's right now, it really is just like, 'poor me, please like me, I'm so sad and I'm such a victim of all these things happened to me, so terrible'..."

She concluded her statement by reiterating that many people have tried to extend their arms of support to Mitch, only to be shunned away.

Fans react to the rant

The Mizkif-CrazySlick sexual allegations cover-up drama was widely covered at the time of its emergence, and Melina's comments about Mitch in the aftermath of the controversy have garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

It remains to be seen if Destiny will further opine on the matter. Besides Melina, streamers like HasanAbi, also a political commentator and Twitch streamer, have been critical of Mitch in the past for his unreliable narrative.

