"He'll be back soon": IShowSpeed is reportedly better now, photos show infected eye healing

There is good news for the fans of IShowSpeed after pictures of him recovering from a severe sinus infection were shared today on social media. The YouTuber has been hospitalized in Japan for a week now after he was diagnosed with the infection and had a massive swelling near one of his eyes. While his fans have been quite worried, doctors had advised him to stay under medical supervision.

With his mother also flying to Japan to see him, it seems Darren "IShowSpeed" is finally getting better. Photos of the streamer show that the swelling near his eyes has almost completely healed, and fan-run updates pages are saying he will be back soon.

Fan account @SpeedUpdates1 posted a picture that has received significant traction on X (formerly Twitter) captioned:

"Speed is feeling way better now, he'll be back soon."

"The GOAT is back": Fans react as IShowSpeed appears to be recovering well from his sinus infection

For those out of the loop, the 18-year-old YouTube streamer had traveled to Japan to see his beloved Cristiano Ronaldo play as Al-Nassr played a match against PSG in Tokyo in their pre-season. While the match had ended in a disappointing draw, IShowSpeed did get to meet Neymar and even made a TikTok with the Brazilian star footballer that went viral on social media.

However, a couple of days later, on July 30, he had to be rushed to the ER due to a swelling above his eye. With his cameraman Slipper sharing pictures, fans were quite concerned about the YouTuber's well-being. Initially, all looked well as he was discharged from the hospital after a diagnosis of a sinus infection.

However, a day later, he had to be hospitalized again at the doctor's request to prevent the infection from spreading. That did not stop IShowSpeed from streaming or making content, as he uploaded a short video showcasing his symptoms.

The streamer was also on the hospital bed when he was trolled by his fans as he neared the 19 million subscriber mark. With pictures of his swelling healed circulating on social media, fans are naturally quite stoked to see their favorite creator back. One of them even called him the GOAT (Greatest of All Time):

Other fans echoed the sentiment, awaiting IShowSpeed's return and praying for a quick recovery. One fan noted how the trauma might make the Ohio native afraid of headaches in the future, as that is how this started.

Nighthawk @Nighthawkll @SpeedUpdates1 ehh lets go!!! I'm sure this experience is going to leave him scared every time he gets a regular headache

Here are some more general reactions to the pictures shared on social media:

edda II @edda_dudes @SpeedUpdates1 Nice to see his eye back!

JORDEAN @thejordean @SpeedUpdates1 Let’s goo! Glad to see it

The 1% Traders♟ @1percenttraderz

Glad you are fine @SpeedUpdates1 Welcome back bro.Glad you are fine

IShowSpeedLive⚡️ @IShowSpeed_Live Speed will be coming back to the U.S in couple days 🏾 confirmed by speed close friend more details coming ! pic.twitter.com/mFKMqFcdUD Speed will be coming back to the U.Sin couple days🏾 confirmed by speed close friendmore details coming

While there is no concrete date when fans can expect the YouTuber to be back to his regular streaming schedule, some are speculating that IShowSpeed will be traveling back to the USA in a couple of days.