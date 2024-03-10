"He makes weird a*s s**t" - Jack Doherty goes off at Jynxzi, throws shade at Twitch star's association with Breckie Hill

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty has become embroiled in a feud with Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi." On March 9, 2024, Doherty took to X and shared a 30-second clip from his most recent broadcast. In it, he responded to a viewer who claimed that Jynxzi said he "hated him the most" as a content creator.

Calling everyone "hypocritical," the Los Angeles-based personality remarked:

"'Did you see? Jynxzi said he hates you the most as a content creator.' I don't give a f**k. I think he makes weird a*s s**t too. Everyone is so hypocritical. I don't ever say I hate someone because I'm not going to put myself in a position to look like a hypocrite."

Doherty threw shade at Jynxzi's association with Breckie Hill, stating:

"He's saying he hates me but does the same s**t I be doing. He's promoting an OnlyFans girl on his f**king livestream. Like, why are you a hypocrite and hate me? Don't be a hypocrite, bruh! Hypocritical a*s motherf**ker! They say we ruined Kick with, like, OnlyFans girls and blah, blah."

The IRL Kick streamer added:

"He's dating Breckie Hill. Are you re**rded? How are you the one to talk? Just don't talk!"

What did Jynxzi say about Jack Doherty?

Jynxzi recently collaborated with Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" on his podcast, during which the latter inquired who he disliked the most. Without hesitation, the Twitch streamer name-dropped Jack Doherty, saying:

"(Sneako asks, 'Who do you dislike the most?') Jack Doherty. All right? Not you. Well, he c*me in his pants as soon as I said his name. He, like, n*tted. He's going to put it on Twitter."

The Rainbow Six Siege personality went on to call Doherty a "dork":

"Yeah, that kid is just a f**king dork."

Jynxzi then inquired whether Sneako, a permanently banned YouTuber, had interacted with the Kick content creator, to which the latter responded:

"I don't think he's doing good things. (Jynxzi asks, 'Have you met Jack in person?') Yeah, I have. One time, I was at the Vultures... like, Ye (Kanye West) event, and then he came in with a fake Ye and a fake Drake. Like, he tried to get in and I was like, 'Bro, I don't want Ye's event to be, like, Jack Doherty,' you know? So he was trying to get in and Ye thought I snitched on him."

Fans react to Jack Doherty's response to Jynxzi

Jack Doherty's response to Jynxzi has prompted reactions from over 300 netizens on X. Here are some pertinent comments:

X user @PregnantDinoo believed that the Kick streamer was "hurt" by Jynxzi's remarks. Meanwhile, several others praised the latter, including user @BuffaloSports21, who called him the "best creator."