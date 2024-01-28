"He's low on money": Viewers react to JiDion backtracking on his criticism of Kick and his public apology to Adin Ross

A clip of YouTuber and livestreamer Jidon "JiDion" is garnering a lot of attention on social media where the Rumble streamer can be seen apologizing to Adin Ross for talking smack about Kick. Recently, Jidon opened an official account on the platform and has started streaming on it despite being vehemently opposed to it in 2023 when he signed a deal with Rumble instead.

When screenshots of him opening the account on Kick went viral, many in his community welcomed it while others called him out for not sticking to his views. Now that he has publicly apologized for his previous negative statements, some are stating that he is doing it to get a contract like other creators.

One person even insinuated that he was doing it for money, stating:

"He's low on money. It's obvious."

"I kind of regretted going with Rumble": JiDion goes live on Kick, apologizes to Adin Ross for criticizing the streaming platform

JiDion caused quite a commotion in his community in 2023 when stopped making the usual prank content that had seen him rise in popularity in the first place. In October 2023, he announced that his pranking days were over and that he would be focusing on making Christian content that did not have a place for sinful activities.

However, earlier this month (January 2024), he revealed that he will be returning with "entertainment content," stressing that it will be tame when compared to his usual antics. This also divided his fans, with some welcoming the news while others criticized him for changing his mind to do more godly content.

A couple of days ago, a screenshot of what appeared to be a verified Kick account with the username and picture of JiDion started going viral. This caused quite a stir among fans, with many asking questions about a potential switch from Rumble.

While the streamer has not confirmed whether he will be signing a new contract, he did start streaming on Kick and expressed regret for going with Rumble in the first place, saying:

"I kind of regretted going with Rumble instead of Kick. Like, damn, wish I went with Kick, you know? But, hey. Can't go back in the past so it is what it is."

JiDion then directly apologized for dissing Adin Ross for his support of Kick, stating:

"Adin, you have to send this to him, I was wrong. I am not afraid to admit when I am wrong. And I was wrong, I was wrong, I was wrong."

In response, many have started praising Adin Ross for being a staunch supporter of Kick, while others welcomed JiDion to the platform. Some have noted how he backtracked his views about the streaming service. Here are some of the reactions to the clip from X.

JiDion is quite a controversial character himself, having been arrested multiple times for different pranks. One time he purposefully went to WNBA games to fall asleep in the front row, causing a massive controversy and a subsequent ban.