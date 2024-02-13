"He's making 100T look bad": 100 Thieves Nadeshot calls out Joe Biden's post on X, sparks outrage on social media

100 Thieves founder and owner Matthew Haag, better known by his Twitch alias Nadeshot, has been criticized by many in the gaming community after he went on a rant about US President Joe Biden's post about the NFL. The content creator took issue with the President's recent post on X, where his official account posted a version of the 'Dark Brandon' meme after the Chiefs took home the Super Bowl.

Supporters of Biden have claimed that the meme was a response to conspiracy theories originating from his detractors who have said the Super Bowl was rigged to let the Kansas City Chiefs win because of the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Nadeshot, however, made it clear that he did not appreciate the United States President posting such content on social media.

The Twitch streamer even addressed it on his recent livestream, with some fans claiming that his views were hurting his brand, 100 Thieves. In response to the clip, Redditor u/Feelinglucky2 wrote:

"Leave politics out of streaming": Fans react as 100 Thieves Nadeshot goes off at President Biden's meme on X about the Super Bowl

A veteran Call of Duty professional known for his stint at OpTic, Haag started 100 Thieves in 2017 as an esports brand that also owns several professional teams that compete in Valorant and Call of Duty competitions (among other games). A popular YouTube and Twitch streamer, he still regularly goes live on his Twitch account to play FPS games.

After the Super Bowl LVIII, Joe Biden's official account on X posted a Dark Brandon meme, a reference to the conspiracy theories floating around social media claiming the game was rigged to let the Chiefs win. Nadeshot, as it happens, did not appreciate the post and went off at the sitting President:

"This is the weirdest sh** I've ever seen on Twitter and it's not even close. Get him out."

Furthermore, he made the statement while he was livestreaming on Twitch, and clips of the incident have gone viral on platforms such as X and Reddit, garnering a lot of negative reactions from the community.

In one of the clips, Nadeshot can be heard saying:

"As a man who is a citizen of the United States of America, I don't want the President tweeting out memes where he has these red lasers in his eyes. Meanwhile we got things happening all over the world. I want a strong leader who is not farming f**king impressions on Twitter at a very pivotal time for our country, bro."

The 100 Thieves co-owner proceeded to explain who he wants his President to be working "his a** off to make the country better" and stood by his statements even when a viewer pointed out that Joe Biden himself is probably not the person making the posts on social media.

"That's his interns? My point is, that office has a million other things to worry about right now than farming impressions on Twitter. That's it."

Nadeshot's post and subsequent clip have received a lot of criticism from his fan base, with many noting that he had not been very critical of any President's tweets and social media posts before the recent incident.

Here are some general reactions from Reddit and X, with many noting that his company, 100 Thieves, has been seeing massive layoffs in recent months.

Nadeshot has clarified that his criticism does not mean an endorsement of Donald Trump, but many in the community seem to be looking at the incident from a different angle.