"He's a thug!" - Adin Ross gives his take on Ja Morant controversy, claims latter should be "locked up"

On May 15, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross discussed the recent controversy involving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. For those who are unaware, the latter has gone viral after being seen holding a handgun and flaunting it during an Instagram livestream. Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Adin Ross claimed that Ja Morant is a "thug" who should be locked up:

"Lock him up! He's a thug! Lock him up! Put him in f**king prison! Solitary confinement! Put him in there! Put him in f**king jail!"

Adin Ross gives his "true take" on the Ja Morant debacle

Adin Ross was reacting to submissions on his Discord server earlier today when he came across the viral Instagram livestream in which Ja Morant flaunted a weapon. When the Florida native saw this, he said:

"Okay, I'm going to be honest, bro. Y'all want to know my take on this s**t? I'll tell my real, true take. There's two takes I have got in this. Two f**king takes!"

According to the 22-year-old personality, the person who panned away the camera after Ja Morant revealed the gun was a "good friend":

"Take number one. First of all, this is a good friend right here. This is a good friend! He hid the camera as soon as he popped the gun. You're a good f**king friend. This guy is a real friend, I swear to god. He's a real friend."

After seeing what his audience had to say about the situation, he called them out, claiming that they had "accountability issues":

"'No lethal.' No! No, no, no, no. Y'all have accountability issues. Stop being f**king weird. He hid it as soon as Ja popped up the gun. Listen! It doesn't matter! Ja should not be holding a f**king gun! He's worth tens of millions of dollars, bro!"

Continuing further, Adin Ross said that Ja Morant is a superstar who serves as a role model to many people. He then said that the latter should be imprisoned because he is a "thug":

"Look, bro. Ja Morant, you deserve to... you know what I'm saying, bro? You're a f**king superstar, bro! How do we look up to you? You know, it's your second time doing it. And I don't want to f**king talk about this s**t because it's not my place to talk. But... f**k that! Lock this f**king thug!"

Adin Ross later clarified that he made the contentious remark in jest:

"I'm kidding (the streamer starts laughing)."

Fans react to the streamer's take

More than a dozen fans weighed in on the streamer's thoughts on the drama. Here are some of the most pertinent reactions:

livid @lividcuh @AdinReports isnt this the guy who did lean and flexed it to his underage fans lol... @AdinReports isnt this the guy who did lean and flexed it to his underage fans lol...

Brandon @Brandon2raw2 @AdinReports Nobody cares what he thinks Kai opinion matters more @AdinReports Nobody cares what he thinks Kai opinion matters more

Hailing from Boca Raton, Florida, Adin Ross is one of the most popular Just Chatting streamers, and many consider him to be a controversial personality. He has now shifted to livestreaming on Kick ever since he was indefinitely banned from Twitch.

