Watch: Ja Morant allegedly seen flaunting a gun on Instagram Live

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could be in trouble again for showing off a handgun on his recent Instagram live video. The point guard was suspended for a similar incident in March.

After the Grizzlies' 113-97 road loss against the Denver Nuggets, Morant went live on Instagram from a club and displayed a handgun. The NBA and Grizzlies took severe action against the former No. 2 pick. He was suspended for eight games without pay, citing “conduct detrimental to the league."

Why was Ja Morant posing with a gun on his IG life after a loss to the Denver Nuggets? This young man is surrounded by too many bad influences. Where is his father?

During an interview with ESPN a few days later, Morant apologized for his actions and said he didn't own the gun.

“It’s not who I am,” Morant said. “I don’t condone any type of violence but I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a bad mistake, and I can see that image I painted over myself with my recent mistakes, but in the future, I’ll make sure everybody knows who Ja really is, and what I’m about and change this narrative.”

The Memphis Grizzlies star may have assured most people with his words that he would flip the narrative around him, but this latest video shown below could make things worse for him.

Ja Morant can be seen holding a gun at the 0:14 mark of the video. The individual sitting in the driver's seat, who was also recording the live video, immediately turned the camera away from Morant after he displayed the gun.

Morant came on the video again, and it seemed like he had hidden the gun by then. However, the damage is done with this viral video clearly showing Morant possessing a handgun.

Ja Morant's image continues to take a hit in NBA circles

Ja Morant looked like a potential face of the league candidate for the future following his meteoric rise last season. He played himself into MVP contention, averaging 27/6/7, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference in 2021-22. He won the Most Improved Player of the Year and made his All-Star debut.

Morant's following also grew. He was headed towards being one of the most influential and box-office players, with plenty of young hoopers idolizing him for his remarkable abilities on the court.

However, the 23-year-old hasn't been able to avoid trouble off the court. It started during the offseason when Ja Morant allegedly punched a teenager during a pickup game.

The news remained significant throughout the season. Despite Morant continuing his fine run on the court, averaging 26/6/8 and the Grizzlies finishing as the second-seed again, the headlines surrounding Ja were about the gun video and the offseason incident.

Morant's career could be severely impacted by his actions. His last suspension was only for eight games, but they could be looking at a lengthier time after a second misconduct regarding the same incident.

The NBA has previously suspended players for 20, 30, 40 and 50+ games, so it won't be surprising if they go that far to punish Morant. He is a prominent player, and it's not a good look on the league either if he is violating the policies repeatedly.

