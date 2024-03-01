“He went full Leafy” - Fans react as Ricegum allegedly uses the N-word while playing GTA 5

Controversial YouTuber turned streamer Bryan "Ricegum" has found himself embroiled in controversy once again following a recent clip going viral in which he is purportedly heard uttering the 'N-word.' However, he swiftly denied doing so. The brief clip was shared by the popular online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert).

"He went full Leafy."

Did Ricegum use the 'N-word'? Exploring the viral clip

Ricegum is no stranger to controversies, and once again, he has found himself in the spotlight after a clip surfaced where he was allegedly heard using the 'N-word' during GTA 5 gameplay.

In the clip, the streamer can be seen providing commentary on his gameplay before whispering:

"Yo, look at that safe. $20K. Yo n*gga. Oh sh*t."

Viewers likely picked up on it and questioned the streamer in the chat, to which he responded:

"I don't know what I said...yo chat, what did I say? No chat, I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything. I said, 'Bro is sleeping.' I did not say the 'N-word.' Bro, I did not. Yo, do not clip that sh*t. No, bro, I said, 'he's sleeping.' Yo, why did I see him and said that? That sh*t doesn't even make sense."

Despite denying it, the streamer appeared extremely flustered by the situation, urging his fans not to clip or record the video. He added:

"Dude, do not clip that sh*t. I swear to god, bro. I don't know what I said. I didn't say anything."

What did fans say?

As mentioned earlier, the clip was promptly shared by the popular online news page Drama Alert, which ended up garnering several reactions. Here are some of them:

Ricegum isn't the only creator who has recently faced a similar situation. Another livestreamer, Nick "Nickmercs," allegedly uttering the N-word also went viral. Like Ricegum, Nick too quickly denied saying the word.