"He will 100% crash" - Fans react as Adin Ross shows off his McLaren 720S on livestream

Kick star Adin Ross has revealed the newest addition to his exotic car collection. During a livestream on January 7, 2024, the content creator showed off his brand-new McLaren 720S in the Vermillion Red color. He also disclosed that he stopped driving his Ferrari 812 because he was "bored of it" and that it was a "bad drive."

Adin Ross' clip has garnered significant traction on YouTube, with numerous fans commenting on his new car. YouTube user @qegan2992 wrote:

"First off, let me say, I'm not hating at all. Adin is super successful and can buy any car he wants. For that I congratulate him, but he has no business driving that beast. He will 100% crash, so I hope he stays safe."

"I don't like how low that is" - Adin Ross shares first impressions of his McLaren 720S

Adin Ross was five hours into this broadcast on January 7, 2024, when he revealed his McLaren 720S. While claiming that he had "never seen" the British supercar in person, the Kick streamer explained why he had stopped driving his Ferrari 812.

Ross said:

"All right, chat - 720S McLaren. I've never even seen one of these before. Again, to anyone that's been on my d*ck on TikTok, just understand that I got bored of the Ferrari. Yeah, bro - the mirror broke, I was driving on the way home, it was boring as f**k! It was a bad drive. Boring as f**k, bro. All right?"

Timestamp: 05:08:40

As the Florida native walked around the vehicle, he wondered what kind of engine it had. He was also curious if the McLaren 720S had "suicide doors":

"McLaren 720S - what kind of engine is this, chat? What kind of an engine is that? Don't tell me. It's a V8? First of all, hold on. Are these suicide doors? It's my first time ever opening up a suicide door. Hold the f**k up. 'It's a V8.' I don't care, honestly. It doesn't matter."

Adin Ross expressed dissatisfaction with the car's low seating position after opening the door for the first time. He remarked:

"Bro, I don't like how low this is. See, chat, already! Already, bro, I don't like how low that is, bro. They're a*s, right? Looks like I'm sitting on the f**king ground, bro!"

Fans react to the streamer's supercar

As mentioned, numerous fans have shared their thoughts on Adin Ross' McLaren 720S in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some notable reactions:

Adin Ross isn't the only streamer who owns a McLaren supercar. French-Canadian internet sensation Felix "xQc" also owns a McLaren 720S but in the convertible variant known as the McLaren 720S Spider.